.local domain in adressbar interpreted as search querry
Domains within the .local domain (e.g. "example.local") are interpreted as a search query in the adressbar.
Local DNS server config looks right and manually querying the DNS also shows a valid DNS entry/response. Also typing in the adressbar the full "http://example.local" correctly opens the website.
Which setting or file do I need to modify to make the browser automatically add the http:// for .local instead of handling it like a search query?
@maxstein Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Try turning off search in address field maybe?
You would still be able to search using the keywords, like
e example.localwould make a search with Ecosia instead.
DoctorG Ambassador
Warning: Using .local as TLD creates max fun if you run those pseudo-domains in MulticastDNS environments.
hamiltooon2
Any updates on this?
Don't see why this shouldn't be implemented.
.local addresses are wildly used and its annoying that my url is being forwarded to my searchengine until I wrote https:// in from of it.
And no I don't wanna disable searching via the address bar.
DoctorG Ambassador
I do not know why users have to use .local in domains while is not IANA assigned to be a TLD to be used in network.
https://www.iana.org/domains/root/db
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special-use_domain_name