Tab tiling: Make 1 constant tab one side of the screen, and select all other or a few tabs to fill the other side to cycle through
JoshWanner
FEATURE REQUEST: This would be amazing.
Allow the ability to select 1 constant tab to be tiled with other tabs that you can cycle through so you can have the 1 tab always open and your references easy to cycle through without having 1 large tab and a bunch of tiny screens of say 2 or more other tabs you want to reference.
Make sense?
Who would love this? Pls reply
@joshwanner This doesn’t make much sense because the request is so narrow. Word it like this instead: »Allow cycling of tiled tabs.« This way all tiles can be cycled without restriction. Would need keyboard shortcuts and maybe something in the UI to serve the click‐happy folks. You basically create one layout for the tab consisting of how many tiles serve your purpose best and then you are free to cycle through your existing webpages. This would bring it closer to the vim way of handling things (tabs/windows/buffers = tabs/tiles/webpages). This I’d support.
Pesala Ambassador
@joshwanner Add the one constant tab as a web panel, and tile the others.
Thanks for the tag @luetage I had the same feature request. Worded as such:
When you're Tiling Tabs, a link will open a new tab outside of your tiles. It'd be great to keep hyperlinking within your view. Have a control tab and a dynamic tab.
Two Tiles: Tab-A and Tab-B. Now, when I click a link in Tab-A, it creates Tab-C.
Can we keep all links from Tab-A in Tab-B?
Always replace Tile-B with the hyperlink address in Tab-A.
-Navigator Mode.
Do we know if this feature has been added yet? Or if it will be coming soon?
mib2berlin
@Tekoa97
Hi, I fear with 4 user votes in 2 Years I would not wait for it.
The Vivaldi team tag the requests with Nice to have, Pipeline and In progress.
Pipeline means it is on the to do list, for example.
Cheers, mib
That's unfortunate. You can do this on edge and it's a feature I quite like.
Oh well.
Thanks!