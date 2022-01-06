BUG: Download arrow icon stays black and doesn't adjust to dark themes...
In the "downloads" panel, the download arrow icon stays black and doesn't adjust to dark themes. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-85726]
@tsunamiz Change your Accent color.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tsunamiz Confirmed.
thanks for confirming. please also upvote the first post to help express demand for getting it fixed sooner.
@tsunamiz Did you try changing your Accent color? My arrow is brown, same as my accent color.
we shouldn't need to change our accent color for that. it should be white like the rest of the icon.
Williamsmith7 Banned
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TsunamiZ I guess the bug can be closed with the new UI in 7.1.