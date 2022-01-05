Vivaldi opens new tab randomly on different screen
Hi,
I'm using Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 and have two screens PC setup. One instance of Vivaldi is running on each screen. When I press + button to open new clean tab Vivaldi randomly opens the new tab on different screen. It means when I open new tab on left screen it is opened on rights screen and vice versa.
Regards Jirka
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) (64bitové)
Číslo sestavení 4891cb2a30270ebb895cf22eb99642090bde0046
Operační systém Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.1415)
JavaScript V8 9.6.180.21
Totožnost (UA) Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/96.0.4664.113 Safari/537.36
Hi,
I know this is an old post, but I can't find any other mention that comes close to what I'm experiencing.
Sometimes, when I click on an icon a new tab opens up for no reason.
Key points:
- the icon may not be a link to another site which may be set to open a new tab - that would be expected;
- most commonly, if I click on a bookmark, the site I want opens a tab and then I also get another tab that defaults to my set-up parameters.
- it could also be something like clicking on a page number of a multi-page site. For instance, a shopping site with 100 hits and it displays 20 items per page. Click on page 2 and another, blank tab opens.
- here's the weird part: I get annoyed at this behavior, so I close the extra tab - and it immediately comes back the next time I click on something.
- but wait, there's more: if I don't close the extra tab, I don't get any more ghost tabs for that site.
- it's as if it's saying, you're getting 2 for one whether you like it or not.
- I can't pin down any particular site, nor any predictable behavior on my part, doesn't happen on my iPhone.
Any ideas, anyone??
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision f9c950389d095d05cf6a3b76e495eb65dfb0cf85
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4602)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.24
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\dange\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1