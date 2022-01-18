Inbuilt Video Player with Swipe Control and Aspect Ratio Adjusment
Example of how it look:
https://streamable.com/f4over
^^I love the swipe control videos
//MODEDIT: similar request: Slide to seek on videos
I would love if Vivaldi had video assistant feature similar to the one Samsung Internet has. The best is the ability to control things by swipe gestures: swiping left and right rewinds the video, swiping up and down on the right side controls volume, while on the left side controls brightness.
@AladinRun I have been requesting this feature since Vivaldi launched it's mobile browser app. There is no response at all from Vivaldi. This is what holding me to use Vivaldi on Desktop PC, Mobile and Tablet.
Video assistant Samsung Browser is very unique and useful. Such a basic requirement should have been included in Vivaldi's mobile app.