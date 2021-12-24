Clear session browsing data on exit without selecting "Exit"
-
sergiovicol
Hi, using the android version of Vivaldi I find it annoying to be able to clear session browsing data on exit just by selecting "Exit" in the main menu. I ask that this option be extended to close the app in the recent apps menu. Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sergiovicol
Hi, I created a feature request in the bug tracker,
It make sense to add "Exit" to the Cutomize Layout settings.
VB-116636
Exit in main menu layout
Cheers, mib