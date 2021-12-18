Please provide the option to delay the display of pop-up thumbnails, for tabs
-
In the Tab settings, for the "Show Popup Thumbnails" option, I think a delayed display option should be added.
If "Tab Stack" is used,
For "Compact", sometimes the pop-up thumbnail is displayed too quickly, which will block the click of Tab;
For "Two-Level", if you want to click the tab under "Tab Stack", when the mouse cursor passes over "Tab Stack", the tab thumbnail that pops up quickly will block the tab you want to click. As a result, the thumbnail will be clicked by mistake, and other tabs will be opened.
If you disable the "Show Popup Thumbnails" option, if you want to find the tab you want in multiple "Tab Stacks", you have to click on the "Tab Stack" one by one to guess where you want to open the tab.
-
IMHO Solo popup thumbnail should display immediately for it to be useful to viewer, but the Stacked popup thumbnails should delayed by at least half a second to resolve the problem mention by OP.
But everyone prefer different setup, so separated option for both solo & stacked popup thumbnails are needed, else an All or nothing approach (one setting to rule 'em all) will render this feature pretty much useless for most user.
-
Well, and I just created a similar topic, I don’t know English well, because I probably couldn’t find your topic before creating my own, (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/70343/pop-up-sketches-by-pressing-a-group) !
In addition to the delay, I propose to add a checkmark in the tab settings, “show sketches by clicking on a group”, while the sketches on other tabs outside the group, or those in the active group, will work on a regular basis, as now, that is, instantly when hovering.
-
-
The problem still exists in 2024. Has this proposal been rejected? I would still love to have this feature.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@phanam Not rejected, but it has only four votes after two years.
I cannot see what the issue is with the popups blocking tab access. Please show a screenshot.
-
@Pesala Is there any keyboard shortcut to enable "Show popup thumbnail", If yes, please let me know.
Thank you for developing this wonderful browser.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@anony898 You have to enter Settings, Tabs to turn them off. I hide thumbnails using CSS, which shows only text titles. See the modifications forum for how to use CSS.
/*Hide Tab Thumbnails*/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tooltip-item {width: 200px !important; height: auto !important;} #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .thumbnail-image {display: none !important;}