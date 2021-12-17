Updated MacOs last night, and after a reboot, Vivaldi 5.0.2497.24 also installed itself. Now the Adblock on YouTube has ceased to work, one of the main reasons that I used Vivaldi for, specifically.

Checked the Privacy settings, and all is set as before this version. Bur now the Adblock is simply not working in YouTube. Haven't checked on other sites as of yet, but this is my main use for Vivaldi.

Has something changed? If so, why? And if not, does anybody know why this has happened?