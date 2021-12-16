I installed the Standalone version of Vivaldi 5.0.2497.28 (Stable channel) (64-bit) to use as a Portable with my USB drive.

Since I don't have Internet access at home (OS is Windows 8.1), I use Vivaldi Portable at a local library (OS is Windows 10).

I've noticed what seems to be a bug.

After setting up various web sites to login automatically, the data in the Cookies file gets cleared out after I start up Vivaldi the next time at home.

If you look at the Privacy setting under "Saved Cookies", there are 0 cookie entries when there should be more than 90.

To double check, I even looked at the contents of the Cookies file itself, and there isn't anything in it.

AFAICT, I'm not losing any of the other Vivaldi data.

Shouldn't I be able to to look at Cookies with Vivaldi on my home computer even without Internet access?

Has anyone else who uses the Portable version noticed this?