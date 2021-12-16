We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problem with Cookies using Vivaldi Portable
I installed the Standalone version of Vivaldi 5.0.2497.28 (Stable channel) (64-bit) to use as a Portable with my USB drive.
Since I don't have Internet access at home (OS is Windows 8.1), I use Vivaldi Portable at a local library (OS is Windows 10).
I've noticed what seems to be a bug.
After setting up various web sites to login automatically, the data in the Cookies file gets cleared out after I start up Vivaldi the next time at home.
If you look at the Privacy setting under "Saved Cookies", there are 0 cookie entries when there should be more than 90.
To double check, I even looked at the contents of the Cookies file itself, and there isn't anything in it.
AFAICT, I'm not losing any of the other Vivaldi data.
Shouldn't I be able to to look at Cookies with Vivaldi on my home computer even without Internet access?
Has anyone else who uses the Portable version noticed this?
@allanh There is no such thing as a Vivaldi portable version.
It may be that standalone has to store bookmarks on the HDD where it is being used. If that's the case, those bookmarks will not be seen on the next device where it is being used.
DoctorG Ambassador
Cookie database is encrypted, the encryption key depends on the Windows account you are running the Standalone with. If you work on an other PC the encryption key is different and Cookies can not be read anymore ⇒ dataloss.
@doctorg Ah. I was aware of this with login data and extensions, but had not had the issue come up with cookies.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ayespy The SqLite has this structure and you can see there is a blob with name encrypted_value
CREATE TABLE meta(key LONGVARCHAR NOT NULL UNIQUE PRIMARY KEY, value LONGVARCHAR); CREATE TABLE cookies(creation_utc INTEGER NOT NULL,host_key TEXT NOT NULL,top_frame_site_key TEXT NOT NULL,name TEXT NOT NULL,value TEXT NOT NULL,encrypted_value BLOB NOT NULL,path TEXT NOT NULL,expires_utc INTEGER NOT NULL,is_secure INTEGER NOT NULL,is_httponly INTEGER NOT NULL,last_access_utc INTEGER NOT NULL,has_expires INTEGER NOT NULL,is_persistent INTEGER NOT NULL,priority INTEGER NOT NULL,samesite INTEGER NOT NULL,source_scheme INTEGER NOT NULL,source_port INTEGER NOT NULL,is_same_party INTEGER NOT NULL); CREATE UNIQUE INDEX cookies_unique_index ON cookies(host_key, top_frame_site_key, name, path);
@ayespy If you look at the Cookies file, it's a SQLite database, and the column
encrypted_valuecontains the actual content of the cookie.
Learn something every day.
@ayespy said in Problem with Cookies using Vivaldi Portable:
@allanh There is no such thing as a Vivaldi portable version.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create a portable (USB install) of Vivaldi that you could store on an external disk, for sharing between computers. Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.
Notice it mentions the word "portable".
Notice also it mentions that passwords and extensions cannot be transferred, but no mention of Cookies.
If Cookies cannot be transferred, the Vivaldi Help site needs to be updated.
DoctorG Ambassador
@allanh said in Problem with Cookies using Vivaldi Portable:
Notice also it mentions that passwords and extensions cannot be transferred, but no mention of Cookies.
Cookies and other files can contain private data for logins etc. and need to be encrypted.
Nobody told users that a so called "Portable" is really a Browser-on-USB-to-Go.
If you think the help page needs a better information, please open https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ , report a for affected product
vivaldi.com websiteand give them information what is wrong/missing.
@allanh All you commented is understood. But when users see/hear the term "portable" and then can't transfer an instance intact from device to device, they get very upset that it is mis-named "portable." Therefore I always clarify that there is no such thing as portable Vivaldi. If the term is used in Help, it should not be. It should not be used anywhere unless/until a Vivaldi instance can be used between devices intact.
-
Pesala Ambassador
IMO The Help file is already pretty clear.
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create a portable (USB install) of Vivaldi that you could store on an external disk, for sharing between computers. Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.
I suppose one could get rid of the word portable and embolden the text clarifying that passwords are not transferrable to avoid any possible confusion.
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create an installation of Vivaldi that could be stored on an external disk or USB flash drive, for sharing between computers. Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Pesala
I made small changes to the Help page now.
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n Looking better now.
A standalone version can be used for testing a specific setup or version, without touching the system wide settings (profile). It can also be used to create an almost fully portable installation of Vivaldi that you could store on an external disk, for sharing between computers.
Important! Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.
Imho best names would be
- wide system install (for program files)
- current user install (for current user)
- custom path install (for standalone)