Wrong size of the Save Password dialog with multimonitor setup
-
Hi,
I found new issue that password manager is shrink.(please see following picture)
I am not able to save bottom to save my password which I pressed in previous page.
Can you investigate this?
My vivaldi version is 5.0.2497.28.
Windows version is Windows 10 Version 21H1 (Build 19043.1348).
Thanks
Shun
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads & moved older posts from unrelated thread, bug reported as
VB-87678
-
Is there any plan on fixing this? Its still a problem. I have a laptop and 2 monitors. 4k resolution on the laptop, 2k on the monitors.
It would be awesome if this can get fixed.
-
I submitted a bug report for it. I keep waiting for a release to come out that fixes it but its been ongoing for several releases now and I'm not sure it ever worked properly.
-
@sikoma Are you using multiple monitors?
Are you using DPI Scaling in Windows?
Please try the troubleshooting steps first:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck
Thanks for the reply.
Yes, I am using multiple monitor and I confirm it works after it is moves to laptop monitor.
Thanks
Shun
-
@sikoma Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
-
I remembered that Vivaldi's UI had some issues with multi-monitor setups.
-
LauraJosepha
@pathduck I have this same problem, and yes; I have my laptopscreen and an extra screen. On the laptopscreen, I use DPI scaling. I'm glad the cause is found!
-
@laurajosepha Please read
carefully and report your issue to Vivaldi bugtracker.
-
It is always useful to report such bugs to bug tracker.
I think, that less reports lead to less importance for a fix.
-
Hello
I have a problem with the display of the "Do you want to save this password" window.
I'm using a 14' laptop with another 22' screen. When i'm using the laptop's screen, it's ok, but when i'm using the larger screen the window shows "reduced" : the login and password fields doesn't appear and the "save" button doesn't work.
Here is a screenshot :
Thanks a lot for your awesome work!
-
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
-
PS :
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.66 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Révision 0f6f7364bc830cff5be9d8d112848a1ec6923ea4
OS : Windows 10 Version 21H1 (Build 19043.1526)
-
@adurievj That is a known issue with multi-monitor and multi-resolution setups
Feel free to report your issue. ⇒ Help us to reproduce the issue
-
Oh ok, i didn't found the subject in the forum
Thank you for your answer
-
Daddio90923
When I am prompted to save a password, the pop up windows is unusable. Please see screenshot:
-
mib2berlin
@Daddio90923
Hi, there is a bug report about:
VB-87678 Wrong size of some view-based dialogs with multimonitor setup
This seems connected with the display scale, too.
Do you have a similar setup?
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
Daddio90923
I do have a similar set up so I'll dig into this resource. I am using 6.1.3035.204.x64 on Windows 11 version 22H2. Thank you for the help.
-
mib2berlin
@Daddio90923
Do you have changed your display scale, default is 100%?
-
Hi everyone.
I've been submitting bug reports on this issue for weeks, but I see that the new snapshots don't fix the problem.
So I try here, maybe some geek knows an alternative solution/workaround.
See the screenshot:
It is impossible to click on "save" because I end clicking directly on the link BELOW the "save" button.
I have to manually insert the password for each new website, which is quite annoying.
Does anyone know why there is this behavior? Or is it something someone else is experiencing?
ps: I have a new profile and very few extensions. Moreover this even happens when I disable them all.
Thanks in advance.