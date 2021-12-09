Choose/rename tab stack
-
It would be great if the user could give whatever name they want to a tab stack, instead of it being defined by Vivaldi
-
Pesala Ambassador
@davidfm Right-click on the tab stack to rename it.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
-
@Pesala said in Choose/rename tab stack:
on the tab stack to rename it.
i did,, whenever i close the windows and start my new windows again,, from my all tabs & stack saved session,,
sadly,, it back without renamed like before i close the windows ?? .. its looks like temporary renamed stack system in my linux machine ..
-
BhikkhuPesala
@Ansyaa Try changing the Startup Option to Last Session. For me, my renamed tab stack then remembers its name.
-
@BhikkhuPesala said in Choose/rename tab stack:
Startup Option to Last Session
yes actualy i did, but still temporary ..
all stack and tabs come back while i restart my new window,, but not renamed like before i close the window,,