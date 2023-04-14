Search in settings
gamrbuoi3122
in settings menu, there are a lot of tweaks can be done. we might remember the name but not under which tab it falls under. pc browsers already have search in settings, I want that implemented here too.
100% positive.
I second this request, loving that functionality on the desktop version, I use it all the time. It just makes things x times easier.
Hello developers,
I think it would be really appreciated to add for the mobile version a search field for the Settings menu as it can be quick and easy to search for the settings we are looking for.
So far...
as you see it is necessary to browse and explode one by one the option.
Cheers.
pauloaguia Translator
I lost track of the number of times I go to Settings and spend the first few seconds trying to figure out where the search field is, only to finally remember there is no such thing yet in the mobile version
@pauloaguia I do agree. It would be very simple to implement but really useful.
pauloaguia Translator
I try never to assume it would be easy to implement (as I don't even know how Settings are implemented right now) but I agree with would be really useful, yes
@pauloaguia indeed nothing is plug and play I totally agree
Indeed!
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, I guess this request can be closed/archived, finally Vivaldi 6.9 gets search in the settings now.
Cheers, mib