The menu for me is opaque and it does drop down over the application. What use would a transparent menu be anyway? You would have serious problems reading it over any picture or text.

Exactly. Only we might be talking cross purposes. i'm trying to explain purposes and you're getting cross The "menu" i was talking about is the side "panel" menu. In fact is not a panel, it's a split screen. When it opens, (it does not drop down) it looks as though it slides in, but the deceit lies in that momentarily after opening, the page resize for the main page takes effect. What you then have is split windows. There are of course side bar menus that pop out if you move your cursor near the side of the page and they are used on many sites. i have seen at least one that had some degree of transparent, but the page border was narrower than the side bar slide out menu.

If your Windows task bar is set to Hide (Lock the taskbar off - mine has always been set to Hide ever since it could be done) then you can drag and drop it to the left of your screen in order to see what i mean. When It's on the left of the screen you can find the edge where the cursor changes to an arrowhead on each side of a line and you can drag the taskbar to about halfway over your screen if you like. That's what i mean. Just did that with mine for a check. PS My taskbar is semi-transparent i.e. opaque However, Windows has buggered with the Themes, but that setting seems to have stuck. Where you change it now i really don't know? They want everything square, rigid and Nazi, so that you need 4 Aspirin for a headache. Yes Sir Mr Klaus. Bloody square heads. Have fun.