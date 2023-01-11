Cmd + Shift + ? | ?
Hi,
As a user, when I activate help (cmd + shift + ?) using keyboard then search/filter toolbar commands and navigate (arrow keys) to select a command (enter) nothing happens?!
It works fine in Safari..?
Screen cast: https://drive.filen.io/d/7f751c13-596d-4b35-8f31-7de9645779b5#MXIpCVVlw3op7qrLeZB1wgw9lxpIxq4r
software:
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.24 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision fedc9977d91d270b6659fd3b0cc8873ac07d1c0d OS macOS Version 12.0.1 (Build 21A559) JavaScript V8 9.6.180.12 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/96.0.4664.51 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=CaptureHandle --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/ldexterldesign/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld
ldexterldesign
Pesala Ambassador
@ldexterldesign Since you posted this topic using Vivaldi 5.0 there is now a Help Panel by default in version 5.3, but the problem remains.
It is not possible to navigate the help documentation without using the mouse.
The video did not help me. It does not seem to be relevant to navigation of the help documentation.
Have you submitted a Bug Report yet? The bug does not occur in the latest Snapshot. The Tab key can be used to navigate the links in the search results, and Enter will open the links.
-
Hi @Pesala,
Thanks for reply
Cheers for the heads up about the panel but please don't let it conflate my issue - my issue is not specific to help documentation
My issue, as I originally posted:
As a user, when I activate help (cmd + shift + ?) using keyboard then search/filter toolbar commands and navigate (arrow keys) to select a command (enter) nothing happens?!
I can navigate, select and activate/open all toolbar options with other apps (e.g. macOS Finder, Safari, iTerm) so why is it broken in Vivaldi?
Please see the video again, which may help us get on the same page then if you agree I'll submit a bug
Hope to hear back
Cheers
Pesala Ambassador
@ldexterldesign I am not conflating anything. I just confirmed the bug, and added that it also occurs in the Vivaldi Help panel, which is now available by default in the latest Stable version.
The bug does not affect the latest Snapshot. If you have already submitted a bug report or not, no doubt it will be fixed in the next Stable build.
If it also occurs on other web pages, that might be something to investigate.
-
Streptococcus
The shortcut Cmd-Shift-? does open the help menu for me.
-
OakdaleFTL
@Streptococcus For me, as well. And the panel should be a relief for many...
-
There has been a lot of off-topic discussion in this thread, but the original issue that @ldexterldesign described is specific to macOS. On macOS, the Help menu of every app has a search field that can be used like Vivaldi's Quick Commands (or VS Code's Command Palette) to search for and directly execute menu commands.
In Vivaldi, triggering most menu commands via the Help menu that way currently does not work. More specifically, commands in the Edit menu do still work, as do the names of bookmarks, but pretty much all other menu commands do not work, when triggered this way. This bug is tracked as VB-23147.
If I understand correctly, the underlying issue is that Vivaldi currently inserts most of its menu items dynamically after the app has already launched. This causes those menu items to not work with certain native macOS features, such as searches via the Help menu, but it also causes issues with assigning shortcuts to those menu items in System Preferences, and more broadly with with automation software and assistive devices.
My understanding is that there are plans to make the menu items behave more natively, which should fix the present issue, but I don't know what the timeframe for that would be.