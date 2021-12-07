Tab Sync Button with device name
-
The tab sync button in the top right corner of the browser window does only show menu entries with names like "Window with XX tabs".
On my Android phone the same function tells me the device name like "Toms Phone" or "Home Desktop" which is much more practical.
Please do also display the device names in the desktop version.
-
Vivaldi will now do this is you set a device name.
There is a bug in the german translation, you can discuss it here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49929/bug-use-device-name-or-custom-name-for-synchronized-tabs
-
-
Where do I set the device name? Do you mean in Vivaldi settings?
-
Still does not work. In Windows 10 and Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) no synced Android device names are shown
but on Android with Vivaldi 6.1.3035.277 all synced device names are shown.
I haven't found any option to set the device name neither on Windows or Android.
My ugly workaround is to choose a website with the device name as the first tab, so I am able to immediately see, from which devices the tabs are synced - guys, this is a basic feature and would help distinguishing the synced tabs
-
mib2berlin
@glx
Hi, the bug report VB-70952 is still open, I have updated it for 6.1 and 6.2.
I never noticed this bug as I always use English translation, to my knowledge it is only for German translation.
Hi, you can ask in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
The report VB-70952 is confirmed.
Cheers, mib
-
I found a discussion from 2020 in which this bug was discussed. If it is only a bug in the translation I would assume it to be easy to solve. Even in the latest version this bug is still present. Is there any schedule for a Solution for this issue?
Regards
Juergen