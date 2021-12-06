I'm using Vivaldi as my everyday browser, with quite a number of tabs and windows and hibernation enabled to keep it all manageable.

It mostly works very well, every once in a while my Facebook tab takes up more than 2GB of memory and things can get a bit laggy, so I'll kill and reload it (using Vivaldi's Task Manager) and everything is fine afterwards.

However, as soon as I open ONE tab playing YouTube, Twitch or similar content, the complete browser gets laggy across all tabs. Switching windows / bringing a window to the front gets laggy. Hover response to controls on websites gets super laggy, multiple seconds from putting the pointer above a hover area and seeing the hover feedback. The lag occurs once every time after active windows switch. I use "focus follows mouse" and my workflow relies on being able to make those focus switches seamlessly.

Think about having a video play while taking notes in another browser window, while frequently wishing to pause/unpause/cue the video.

Pausing the video resolves the lag (after it occurs one final time).

The lag only occurs when focus switches between different Vivaldi windows. When focus switches between e.g. one Vivaldi window and one non-Vivaldi window, the hover lag upon returning to the Vivaldi window does not occur.

During that lag, CPU tops out / the fan of my computer is spinning up. According to atop and Vivaldi's own task manager, there's no particular memory or CPU pressure.

Been seeing this for a while now (since Spring 2021 at least), over multiple versions. Currently, I'm on 4.3.2439.63 stable, 64-bit x86, gentoo Linux, X11 (not wayland), Intel HD Graphics 530 using modesetting driver.

I already played around with various hardware acceleration options, didn't find anything that would make a change so far.

Does anyone else experience this, or is able to reproduce?

Any suggestions what I could try to either improve my experience, or diagnose this on a deeper level?