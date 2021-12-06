Auto label from filters
-
It seems that now filters allow [kind of] to auto label mails.
The problem is filters also are shown in the M3 tree so you have both a filter and a label. A checkbox to use a filter just as a plain auto-label would solve this (hopefully)
-
I used a filter to auto-label but now the labels are continuing to be attached to irrelevant emails - on their own accord - without any relation to the filter (!?)
It seems the label somehow got attached to certain senders
-
This post is deleted!