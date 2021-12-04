A problem I've been having for a while (the start seems to be correlated with the change to Vivaldi 4.2 in mid-September, but I'm not 100% certain, due to not noticing this issue for a couple of weeks).

Go to a webpage (http://airvectors.net/avvig.html for example).

Open the "save page" dialoge (either under File or ctrl+s)

Make sure that it's set to save "Webpage, Complete".

Click on "Save".

The page will show up in the selected folder, but the expected folder of images will not. Opening the saved page in a browser works, but there are no images.

Ubuntu 20.04, if that matters.

This bug is consistent across multiple profiles on my Ubuntu machine.

On my Mac for work, this behaves as expected (I get a folder with the images).