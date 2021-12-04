Saving complete webpage no longer works
-
BlueHatGURU
A problem I've been having for a while (the start seems to be correlated with the change to Vivaldi 4.2 in mid-September, but I'm not 100% certain, due to not noticing this issue for a couple of weeks).
Go to a webpage (http://airvectors.net/avvig.html for example).
Open the "save page" dialoge (either under File or ctrl+s)
Make sure that it's set to save "Webpage, Complete".
Click on "Save".
The page will show up in the selected folder, but the expected folder of images will not. Opening the saved page in a browser works, but there are no images.
Ubuntu 20.04, if that matters.
This bug is consistent across multiple profiles on my Ubuntu machine.
On my Mac for work, this behaves as expected (I get a folder with the images).
-
@bluehatguru Works for me with Vivaldi 5.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS GNOME.
- Webpage complete MHTML
generates one web archive file
- Webgage complete
generates a HTML file with a folder containing other files
- Webpage complete MHTML
-
BlueHatGURU
Well, dang.
Good news is, this isn't affecting a lot of people. Bad news, mine's still broken.
Any ideas as to how to fix mine?
-
I have had the same problem for a long time as well on Solus and Fedora iterations of Linux.
"Single-page" and "complete" saved pages don't open.
-
@igormsk
Hi, this is the page open in Chrome, open fine in Vivaldi, too.
I choose "Open with" in the file manager.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you, @mib2berlin
I have just tried saving this page with Vivaldi - File - Save page as... I have chosen all three formats.
Next, I've tried opening the three versions with Vivaldi - File - Open file.
- HTML only: it opens, although formatting is very wrong
- Single: it opens, although a little glitchy
- Complete: it opens, although a little glitchy
The results are satisfactory. Things work the same way from the file browser.
My theory as to why it may not work is because of the following flaw -- when in the Save page dialogue you change formatting, the format in the file name doesn't change between
.htmland
.mhtml. At least in Linux.
-
@igormsk
Do you have this Automatic select filename exten .... checkbox?
I am on Opensuse KDE, file manager is Dolphin.
-
@mib2berlin I use Fedora Gnome, cannot see this setting anywhere.
Just to make sure, this dialogue is the "save as" one initiated by the browser.
-
@igormsk
Yes, I get the same file manager window with Firefox if I want to save page as ...
I guess it is a system and/or Nautilus setting, if you use it.
This is the tool tip of this settings:
-
That is all I've got in Gnome. (As you probably know, the file manager is Nautilus but I am not sure if the saving dialogue is directly related to it.)
e
-
@igormsk
Yes, I think this is a Gnome window, if I change something in my file manager it appear in this window.
If I delete "Pictures" in Dolphin it disappear in the "Open" dialogue, too.
I hope a Gnome user can help here.
Cheers, mib
-
Saving as MHTML (Webarchive) is not working on Linux, it is Microsoft Windows-only feature.
Saving as Website Single file (mhtml) give a regular html file, not a webarchive.
Fails on Debian and Ubuntu. I think Linux Chromiums do not have it implemented.
Already reported and known in Vivaldi bug tracker.
VB-35775 "The gnu/linux version (and former ones) does not create proper mhtml files" - Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG
Hi, it work for me on Opensuse, I test Single File and Webpage Complete.
Can you open this file?
-
@mib2berlin Check the content of mhtml file. what is on first line?
Should be this (saved in Windows 11)
or similar if it works:
From: <Saved by Blink> Snapshot-Content-Location: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69355/saving-complete-webpage-no-longer-works/13 Subject: Saving complete webpage no longer works | Vivaldi Forum Date: Sun, 30 Jul 2023 15:33:07 -0000 MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: multipart/related; type="text/html"; boundary="----MultipartBoundary--am9QG13Ia7DYV4MBfzfg0RPCNnh3KtcLEleKKJCFNG----" ------MultipartBoundary--am9QG13Ia7DYV4MBfzfg0RPCNnh3KtcLEleKKJCFNG---- Content-Type: text/html Content-ID: <[email protected]> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Content-Location: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69355/saving-complete-webpage-no-longer-works/13 <!DOCTYPE html><html lang=3D"en-GB" style=3D"--panel-offset: 70px;" class= =3D""><head><meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html; charset= =3DUTF-8"><link rel=3D"stylesheet" type=3D"text/css" href=3D"cid:css-883235=
-
@DoctorG
Hm, looks different to me:
<!DOCTYPE html> <!-- saved from url=(0080)https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69355/saving-complete-webpage-no-longer-works/12 --> <html lang="en-GB" style="--panel-offset: 70px;" class="ljkqobas idc0_343"><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <title>Saving complete webpage no longer works | Vivaldi Forum</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <meta name="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes"> <meta name="mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
This is a complete file: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Je4Mv4SoNitpxy67-b0zpo22ENE631p/view?usp=drive_link
-
@mib2berlin That is not a MHTML
Broken in saving as webarchive as i said.
-
Crazy things; for me saving as MHTML id broken in Debian 11/12 KDE5.
Works in Ubuntu 23 Cinnamon (Gnome).
@mib2berlin I updated VB-35775
-
@igormsk Which desktop Environment? KDE?
-
@DoctorG Hmm, seems we have gone back again to having to use the environment variable
NO_CHROME_KDE_FILE_DIALOG=1for it to work. Bad.
As a workaround one could remove
kdialogand use the
xdg-desktop-portal,
xdg-desktop-portal-kdeI guess... sigh.
❯ file -i Saving\ complete\ webpage\ no\ longer\ works\ _\ Vivaldi\ Forum.mhtml Saving complete webpage no longer works _ Vivaldi Forum.mhtml: message/rfc822; charset=us-ascii
-
@DoctorG Gnome