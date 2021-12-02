@ Pesala Unfortunately my CSS mod will become more & more broken after each update, because I can't fix it since they drop win8.1 support... IMHO we won't need the CSS mod if it's implemented into Vivaldi natively.

And as for the low upvote for this request, it's because vertical tabbar ain't the default setup (it's hidden feature LOL) & majority of user doesn't even know it exist - and that's because Vivaldi doesn't promote this feature like MS did. That's why this topic's title might trigger some V fanboy & wont get upvote from 'em...

And another reason for the low adoption of vertical tabbar is because it's not being develop as main feature like the horizontal tabbar, it's buggy & lack many quality of life feature (like what we requesting here). Worst, some feature works properly in horizontal tabbar doesn't translate properly into vertical version (damned scrollbar)...etc.

Long story short, it's a chicken & egg + vicious circle problem. Until V team decided to improve vertical tabbar to be as good as the horizontal tabbar, it will never have high adoption rate & thus continue to be a poor alternative option to horizontal tabbar. OR, maybe we just have to wait for someone else (like MS) made their version of vertical tabbar so popular that Vivaldi have to play catch up like the extension support, build-in blocker, workspace...etc.