I love Vivaldi's tab stacking. I use the vertical tab bar a lot, and I wish pinning/unpinning of the vertical tab bar is supported.
Edge allows pinning/unpinning the vertical tab bar --- if vertical tab bar is unpinned, it collapses and only show a small website icons when the mouse cursor is not hovering on the tab var. This is much more convenient than current setup, where the only option to show/hide the vertical tab bar is manually pressing a hotkey.
(I tried the mod from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50998/edge-like-vertical-tabs?_=1638471028764 but it did not work correctly for me.)
The image below shows how it works on Edge (Image source: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/vertical-tabs-preview-now-available-in-the-canary-and-dev/m-p/1823751)
It kinda funny that Edge get it before Vivaldi, even though it's one of the oldest request in Vivaldi forum. It's like Edge developer try to steal Vivaldi's user by fulfilling feature requested by Vivaldi user. LOL
But it's better be late than never, hopefully Vivaldi won't just copy Edge's floating vertical tabbar concept, but improve upon it.
@joon.ro U can try these versions instead:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/365881
Pesala Ambassador
@joon-ro said in Edge-like pinning/unpinning vertical tab bar:
the only option to show/hide the vertical tab bar is manually pressing a hotkey.
One can also double-click on the separator between the vertical tab bar and the page.
@pesala Good one. But unfortunately this hidden feature is design badly or broken... Either way, it's unpractical to use in most situation.
it can only switch between 30/60px (favicon width) & 180px. I think most vertical tabbar user intended to switch between 30/60px ~ 360px constantly (as seen in the demo in this topic & my CSS mod).
it's not floating tabbar (like panel) thus it changes the website content when switching between different width. The worst undesired effect is it alter the viewing position of web content & causing confusion to user during reading text or viewing pictures.
it need constant double clicking (or middle click) to switch width, which is unpractical & will cause carpal tunnel overtime. Edge & my CSS mod have made it possible to shrink/expand the floating tabbar by mouseover/focus on tabbar with shortcut.
@dude99 Agreed --- I didn't know about this and it is better than using a hotkey to hide the vertical tab bar, but still not ideal.
davidrayscott
I came on here to suggest the exact same thing. I have come to rely very heavily on the chromium edge browser. I love having my tabs to the left of the screen, but in Vivaldi it takes up way too much room, they need to be able to be minimized to the favicon so that they will be out of the way to allow me to focus on my webpage.
Please consider including this feature! I love how much I can customize Vivaldi, but I really would appreciate a collapsible vertical tab bar to regain screen real estate.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala Unfortunately my CSS mod will become more & more broken after each update, because I can't fix it since they drop win8.1 support... IMHO we won't need the CSS mod if it's implemented into Vivaldi natively.
And as for the low upvote for this request, it's because vertical tabbar ain't the default setup (it's hidden feature LOL) & majority of user doesn't even know it exist - and that's because Vivaldi doesn't promote this feature like MS did. That's why this topic's title might trigger some V fanboy & wont get upvote from 'em...
And another reason for the low adoption of vertical tabbar is because it's not being develop as main feature like the horizontal tabbar, it's buggy & lack many quality of life feature (like what we requesting here). Worst, some feature works properly in horizontal tabbar doesn't translate properly into vertical version (damned scrollbar)...etc.
Long story short, it's a chicken & egg + vicious circle problem. Until V team decided to improve vertical tabbar to be as good as the horizontal tabbar, it will never have high adoption rate & thus continue to be a poor alternative option to horizontal tabbar. OR, maybe we just have to wait for someone else (like MS) made their version of vertical tabbar so popular that Vivaldi have to play catch up like the extension support, build-in blocker, workspace...etc.
mohamadyahia Patron
Hey there, I brought Edge style tabs and expanding on hover to Vivaldi using an Extension + mod combination: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1meuym8/fixing_vivaldi_tabs_i_brought_all_the_best_tabs/
Comes with tons of other features too (mentioned in the reddit post)
I have a demo of it here (no need to watch it all, I show the Edge collapse part in the first min or 2)
https://youtu.be/sbN3IPDLr9c
Hope this is useful to someone in this thread.
@mohamadyahia said in Edge-like pinning/unpinning vertical tab bar:
Hey there, I brought Edge style tabs and expanding on hover to Vivaldi using an Extension + mod combination
Thank you very much! Finally, someone come along and created something far superior than my long obsoleted CSS mod... Now I may rest in peace. LOL