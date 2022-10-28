It shouldn't matter how many votes, it's about professional integrity. The UK is the home of English.

However there is a more practical impact than just a mildly offensive omission. It impacts how web sites operate.

Say, I want to use my PC web browser to instruct play store to install vivaldi browser on a new android device, I just click the "install" button right?

So you start by entering the following on google: play store vivaldi

Which gives a result with the link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vivaldi.browser&hl=en_GB&gl=US

Note the suffix gl=US added by the search.

If you follow this, Google will grey out the install button, because the store uses language information to determine the market. I am in the UK, and my browser should NOT be telling google that my language is US.

The &gl=US suffix prevents the page from working properly.

If I use chrome for the above, then it is all fine.

If I manually remove the &gl=US from the google search result, it's fine.

Anyway - there are a few web sites where this happens.