Nice to have translate.
Please can you add UK English, or choose a provider which supports it. Thanks.
Gordonbleu
@abssorb I'll second that! I know there are a few more people in the US, but really...
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gordonbleu
Hi, there was only 4 votes in one 1/2 Year and Vivaldi had good reasons to work with this "provider".
Now you have 5 votes.
Cheers, mib
Gordonbleu
@mib2berlin
Thanks mib, I take your point
Small price to pay when the rest of the browser is so excellent. It takes me back to my Opera 12 days...
It shouldn't matter how many votes, it's about professional integrity. The UK is the home of English.
However there is a more practical impact than just a mildly offensive omission. It impacts how web sites operate.
Say, I want to use my PC web browser to instruct play store to install vivaldi browser on a new android device, I just click the "install" button right?
So you start by entering the following on google: play store vivaldi
Which gives a result with the link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vivaldi.browser&hl=en_GB&gl=US
Note the suffix gl=US added by the search.
If you follow this, Google will grey out the install button, because the store uses language information to determine the market. I am in the UK, and my browser should NOT be telling google that my language is US.
The &gl=US suffix prevents the page from working properly.
If I use chrome for the above, then it is all fine.
If I manually remove the &gl=US from the google search result, it's fine.
Anyway - there are a few web sites where this happens.
I'm surprised there aren't more votes for this. Is there a better extension to replace the built-in translation system that I have missed?
Yes, US English is very similar to UK English but there are occasions that would make it more confusing and awkward. Would be better to just have all languages supported or the option to choose which translation service to use.
Please someone lmk me if there's a related feature request with more traction than either of these two and I'll go support it.
Pesala Ambassador
You can use other translation engines in a Web Panel. DeepL is often recommended for the quality of its translations. Bing is OK IMO - it offers a huge range of languages. Vivaldi has its own to preserve privacy for its users. User data is sent to Vivaldi’s dedicated servers, and none of their data is shared with others. This may not be the case with other options.
DavTirLuthier
I too cannot understand this - Vivaldi makes it quite clear it is fighting Big Tech:
"We are fighting for an end to the stranglehold the tech giants have on the web."
and it is Big Tech that is trying to enforce US English across the web, so please fight back!!!
I do not speak, nor do I write, US English and have no wish to, please do something to enable proper English translations...
Thanks,
Dav
TravellinBob
English is English. The American version isn't, nor is that of Australia, New Zealand or the rest of our now vanished (thank God!) Empire. They are merely variants (some better than others).
As Churchill said, "Americans and English - two people separated by a common tongue." He could have said the same for others too.
Unfortunately, with a web dominated by Big Tech (for which read Americans) nothing is likely to change any time soon. As long as there is a language option for UK English we Brits we will simply have to put up with it, unfortunately.
@TravellinBob this guy have something to say about it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Webster's_Dictionary
TravellinBob
@iAN-CooG All very interesting but a bit irrelevant IMO. It does confirm however that American is a different language BASED ON English. It is, as I said, a variation. And there is nothing wrong with that: language is a living thing, new words appear and old ones drop out of fashion all the time, in any tongue.
Call it American: that is probably more accurate. And I never use Webster's for reference for that reason - as an Englishman I write (for want of a better term) proper English and consult - when needed - a proper English dictionary.