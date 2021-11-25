How can I disable the login popup?
-
cyangorilla
Hi,
every time I enter a site where I have a saved password, Vivaldi presents me a popup with all the accounts I can login with. I want to disable this and don't know how.
This is annoying to me because:
- Sometimes I don't want to login.
- Sometimes I open a tab and this popup comes up, disrupting what I'm doing in the tab I'm currently using.
- Sometimes the login doesn't even work anyway (Twitter).
Thank you.
-
@cyangorilla Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This is an old and very annoying thing in Chromium base, not really a Vivaldi thing but maybe Vivaldi team can disable it in their code. Their is AFAIK no option to disable it at the moment.
See also:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/61048/disable-chrome-native-login-navigator-credentials-in-vivaldi
-
cyangorilla
@pathduck Oh, well. Thank you for the info, though.
Hope the team removes it, then
-
WunnenOlnie
@Pathduck I don't think so. At the least there is more to it then that. I didn't have the problem until I enabled mail and calendar two versions ago. Guess I'll have to disable mail and calendar, use Sea Monkey with Lightning for calendar and mail because Vivaldi misbehaves interrupting my work all the time. And Vivaldi's answer is, "Chrome did it!" while Chrome doesn't exhibit the behavior. Thanks for the feeble effort. God bless.
-
WunnenOlnie
Like this only Vivaldi.
-
mib3berlin
@WunnenOlnie
Hi, this is a user forum, there is no Vivaldi answer except the user is tagged as "Vivaldi Team Member".
This thread is 2 Years old, it seems not many user have this issue.
I get this popup after I update Vivaldi but not every time using vivaldi.net mail and calendar clients on several systems.
Do you delete cookies, history at shutdown of Vivaldi?
Do you use the Vivaldi password manager?
Cheers, mib
-
@WunnenOlnie That is a different problem to the OP!
For your issue see
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74728/sign-in-with-google-dialog-keeps-popping-up