Solved Web Sites dimmed when searching in the page
-
corconegr3 Translator
Tab dimmed when searching the page
Hi all,
i'm having a weird behaviour when using the search feature on a page with the dim of the screen/tab.
To reproduce it this is what i do:
1- I open two tabs with results from a search engine (works good because it's black text on white background and has text).
2- using ctrl+F i open the "find in page" dialog
3- type a letter that exists on that page, when it finds the search term it greys out/dims the tab
4- Change to the other tab, the tab is also greyed out although no search is active on that tab.
5- click ctrl+f on the second tab and close the dialog, the screen returns to normal brightness
Has anyone had this issue? is there any setting controlling this?
If you have more tabs and start cycling through them after searching a term in one it even gets more weird with some of them being dimmed while others are not, and this brightness changing on the same tab depending on the previous tab you saw.
I was wondering if i should post a bug or this is happening only to me?
Anyone can reproduce this?
thanks!
--
ModEdit: Title
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@corconegr3 said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
Anyone can reproduce this?
Not here. I use the find in page feature regularly and I never observed anything like this. Are you able to reproduce that in a clean profile as well?
-
corconegr3 Translator
@pafflick added a new "person" through the button on the bar and it does not happen with the new one. Still happening with the old, guess i will just switch.
Thanks!!
-
-
-
@pafflick said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
@corconegr3 said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
Anyone can reproduce this?
Not here. I use the find in page feature regularly and I never observed anything like this. Are you able to reproduce that in a clean profile as well?
1st of all, thanks for a great browser and a ton of work on the part of the devs and everyone else around the team.
Just wanna share that I have the same issue as OP and after adding a new profile it still occurs. So, I try a search on any whatsoever webpage and if there are hits the search has found then it dims the display ever so slightly. If there are no hits then the dimming doesn't happen. I am on the latest Vivaldi x64 installed as standalone - v6.5.3206.57
If a fix exists I'd really appreciate if someone shared it with me. Have a nice day everyone
PS - if it's relevant, then I am on Windows10x64, latest updates as of posting this.
-
@sotoyoto said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
@pafflick said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
@corconegr3 said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
Anyone can reproduce this?
Not here. I use the find in page feature regularly and I never observed anything like this. Are you able to reproduce that in a clean profile as well?
1st of all, thanks for a great browser and a ton of work on the part of the devs.
Just wanna share that I have the same issue as OP and after adding a new profile it still occurs. So, I try a search on any whatsoever webpage and if there are hits the search has found then it dims the display ever so slightly. If there are no hits then the dimming doesn't happen. I am on the latest Vivaldi x64 installed as standalone - v6.5.3206.57
If a fix exists I'd really appreciate if someone shared it with me. Have a nice day everyone
PS - if it's relevant, then I am on Windows10x64, latest updates as of posting this.
@Zalex108 @mib2berlin @pafflick, anyone of you guys ever had this issue?
I see that @pafflick marked this topic as solved on 30 Nov 2021, 11:14 but I doubt it has disappeared for the orig poster, at least I can easily reproduce it.
-
The user said that:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/535924
I can see a bit of dimming but not tested on a clean Profile.
It would be related with Extensions, here it's MidNight Lizard.
Disabling it to test, the Dim doesn't happens.
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for the reply. I've tried with a new profile but the issue persists. I've disabled all extensions and it still persists. I guess I'll just have to live with it until a future update hopefully fixes it.
I doubt I should report this as a bug since I'm the only one experiencing it.
-
Which site did you use for the test?
I did it in a Work one with Dark Background enabled.
-
It happens on any site whatsoever. I don't have dark background enabled.
-
I just tried with a different Theme. After changing theme also closed/reopened V. and the issue is still there.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sotoyoto Check if ad/tracker blocker or other blocking extension causes this
-
@DoctorG Thanks, tried disabling all these
then close/reopen V. and it still happens.
Aside of that I disabled all extensions, close/reopen .. still nothing.
-
I doubt a combo of both 1) disabling extensions AND 2) disabling V's tracking settings (i.e. the above image) would lead to any result versus doing those 2 things separately. The latter is what I did and .. it fails still
-
There's a little dimming, if this is the Report, seems intentional to remark the Findings.
-
@Zalex108 I can confirm, the whole page colors get dimmed a bit while the "find in page" box is active and return to normal by ending the search by pressing esc.
The request then is very understandable: a setting to NOT dim screen colors during find in page. It's really not needed and probably, depending on ones's monitor brightness and other monitor settings, can cause an annoyance by unneeded flashing.
At first I was puzzled what the OP meant by "dims the tab", the tab indicator doesn't get dimmed
-
Then this would need a Feature Request
-
There is indeed a very subtle dimming of the page when Find-in-page is active, as seen in this screenshot.
I guess this is to make the results stand out more.
HOWEVER - The OP of this topic was about the dimming also happening in other tabs from the same domain. This may or may not have been a bug at the time (over two years ago). The user was not able to reproduce in a clean profile, decided to switch and the topic was therefore solved.
This does not seem to be a problem currently, unless someone can prove otherwise.
This also shows the problem with necroing two year old posts just because one thinks it's the same issue
-
Thanks everyone!
@iAN-CooG said in Web Sites dimmed when searching in the page:
@Zalex108 I can confirm, the whole page colors get dimmed a bit while the "find in page" box is active and return to normal by ending the search by pressing esc.
The request then is very understandable: a setting to NOT dim screen colors during find in page. It's really not needed and probably, depending on ones's monitor brightness and other monitor settings, can cause an annoyance by unneeded flashing.
At first I was puzzled what the OP meant by "dims the tab", the tab indicator doesn't get dimmed
Thanks Ian, ya indeed it's not the "tab" but the whole page and whoever changed the name of this thread ... respect to them I agree that a toggle for this behaviour would be great so end user decides the for and against. I personally don't want this exactly cos I then have to increase screen brightness and then decrease it.
I think @Zalex108 did get it really spot on. Feels to me like this is the whole intent. For me the screen dims ONLY when search results return hits. If I type random gibberish then clearly no hits are found and thus no screen dimming occurs.
@Pathduck, ya for me this was always only about dimming in the active tab. I never had dimming elsewhere so we now have that out of the way
-
@Pathduck said in Web Sites dimmed when searching in the page:
This does not seem to be a problem currently, unless someone can prove otherwise.
This also shows the problem with necroing two year old posts just because one thinks it's the same issue
It certainly isn't a problem and needs no proving, what was proven thou is that this is not the desirable behaviour and that's what this was all about. I just found it odd that V does that so I asked if there's a toggle or setting for it. Still, with all due respect, while I don't consider it a problem, I fully consider it a feature request and so did one or two other voice so far. So it clearly makes very good sense by default to NOT have this screen dimming behaviour and if not default then at least have a toggle for it.
As to necroing an old post just because one thinks ... I think the "one" (being me) just tried to do the community a favour by not overflooding with new posts but rather sticking to already existing posts on pretty much the same topic. Meaning first search for answers yourself before randomly starting new threads. Isn't that what admins and moderators always advise users to do first?
OP was somewhat off with naming things and very clearly meant the same thing as I am describing (from what I can read) with the only difference that we now all see that this behaviour happens only in the active tab and not like him on other tabs as well. It still begs the question of why it should ever happen.
-
@sotoyoto said in Web Sites dimmed when searching in the page:
Meaning first search for answers yourself before randomly starting new threads. Isn't that what admins and moderators always advise users to do first?
If you had searched better you might have found.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87017/ability-to-disable-dimming-of-page-content-when-using-find-in-page
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76659/disabling-the-find-in-page-visual-enhancements
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89486/ability-to-disable-webpage-dimming-when-using-find-in-page
Might even have found some relevant CSS mod to disable it
Vivaldi devs can't add option toggles for every single user wish out there, so as users we have CSS mods instead, and it works great.
what was proven thou is that this is not the desirable behaviour
Maybe not desirable for you - but you don't get to decide what's desirable for everyone else.
very clearly meant the same thing as I am describing (from what I can read)
Then you haven't read it clearly enough.