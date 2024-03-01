Tab dimmed when searching the page

Hi all,

i'm having a weird behaviour when using the search feature on a page with the dim of the screen/tab.

To reproduce it this is what i do:

1- I open two tabs with results from a search engine (works good because it's black text on white background and has text).

2- using ctrl+F i open the "find in page" dialog

3- type a letter that exists on that page, when it finds the search term it greys out/dims the tab

4- Change to the other tab, the tab is also greyed out although no search is active on that tab.

5- click ctrl+f on the second tab and close the dialog, the screen returns to normal brightness

Has anyone had this issue? is there any setting controlling this?

If you have more tabs and start cycling through them after searching a term in one it even gets more weird with some of them being dimmed while others are not, and this brightness changing on the same tab depending on the previous tab you saw.

I was wondering if i should post a bug or this is happening only to me?

Anyone can reproduce this?

thanks!