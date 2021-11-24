Solved Tab dimmed when searching the page
corconegr3 Translator
Hi all,
i'm having a weird behaviour when using the search feature on a page with the dim of the screen/tab.
To reproduce it this is what i do:
1- I open two tabs with results from a search engine (works good because it's black text on white background and has text).
2- using ctrl+F i open the "find in page" dialog
3- type a letter that exists on that page, when it finds the search term it greys out/dims the tab
4- Change to the other tab, the tab is also greyed out although no search is active on that tab.
5- click ctrl+f on the second tab and close the dialog, the screen returns to normal brightness
Has anyone had this issue? is there any setting controlling this?
If you have more tabs and start cycling through them after searching a term in one it even gets more weird with some of them being dimmed while others are not, and this brightness changing on the same tab depending on the previous tab you saw.
I was wondering if i should post a bug or this is happening only to me?
Anyone can reproduce this?
thanks!
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@corconegr3 said in Tab dimmed when searching the page:
Anyone can reproduce this?
Not here. I use the find in page feature regularly and I never observed anything like this. Are you able to reproduce that in a clean profile as well?
corconegr3 Translator
@pafflick added a new "person" through the button on the bar and it does not happen with the new one. Still happening with the old, guess i will just switch.
Thanks!!
1st of all, thanks for a great browser and a ton of work on the part of the devs.
Just wanna share that I have the same issue as OP and after adding a new profile it still occurs. So, I try a search on any whatsoever webpage and if there are hits the search has found then it dims the display ever so slightly. If there are no hits then the dimming doesn't happen. I am on the latest Vivaldi x64 installed as standalone - v6.5.3206.57
If a fix exists I'd really appreciate if someone shared it with me. Have a nice day everyone
PS - if it's relevant, then I am on Windows10x64, latest updates as of posting this.