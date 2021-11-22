Title bar/address bar transparency with transparent bottom tab bar
Since I'm a weirdo that uses the bottom aligned tab bar, it has irked me since forever that enabling the transparent tab bar only applies the transparency to the bottom part of the UI while the top part still uses the accent color, while the civilized top tab bar users get their transparency on the top of the UI. It'd be nice for the transparent tab bar option to also apply to the title bar and address bar (if it's on top) to completely replace the accent color with the background of choice. It can even be a separate toggle for the sake of people that don't want this to be the default option.
@supra107 this would be nice and would offer another way to appreciate the custom background while browsing.