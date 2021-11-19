Automatically Bcc
When sending messages, I would like to have an option to always BCC to a specified address (for archiving purposes)
(feature from Opera 12.16)
+1
+1
Definitely a feature which would be nice.
Would be really great to have this feature!
I also know it from OperaMail and many other mail clients (Aqua Mail on Android, Spark on iOs...).
bufferunderrun
This is the only reason I can't switch to Vivaldi as my main email client.
There are two possible "fixes" (IMHO) for this problem:
- Add a new field to the Mail Accounts settings for a predefined BCC per account and then pre-populate BCC for all the new emails from that account.
- I don't like this idea but it's better than nothing. Add a new option to the mail list header (Read, Custom Folders, Mailing Lists, etc) to include the emails from the "Sent" folders in the view.
@bufferunderrun said in Automatically Bcc:
Add a new option to the mail list header (Read, Custom Folders, Mailing Lists, etc) to include the emails from the "Sent" folders in the view.
You should get the same thing if you switch to threaded mode, or look at your messages in the "All Messages" main category view, don't you?
Welcome to the forum!
bufferunderrun
@WildEnte said in Automatically Bcc:
@bufferunderrun said in Automatically Bcc:
Add a new option to the mail list header (Read, Custom Folders, Mailing Lists, etc) to include the emails from the "Sent" folders in the view.
You should get the same thing if you switch to threaded mode, or look at your messages in the "All Messages" main category view, don't you?
That only works in "All Messages" and the main view of each account. Unfortunately, it is not possible to view sent emails in other views to see the context of a conversation, e.g. the Unread view.