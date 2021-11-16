Hi all,

Vivaldi noob here. I'm liking Vivaldi so far (especially having tiled tabs for side-by-side viewing). To me that is a game changer.

But the problem I'm encountering is really a showstopper for me. Like many other companies, we have internal webservers on our intranet that are reachable via shortname. I'd really like to enter in shortname into the address bar instead of needing to type https://shortname.

Additionally we have a URL shortener at my company (similar to https://yourls.org) that allows us to create short links and create bookmark-like URLs that are well-known throughout the entire company. For example, if someone types goto/sales, it will send them to http://goto/sales...which will then HTTP redirect them to our internal sales department website URL.

For both problems, it appears that Vivaldi is not allowing the client to leverage its DNS search lists. It appears to be doing:

User inputs "goto/sales" into address bar Because "goto" doesn't appear to be a valid FQDN, it redirects the user to the search engine.

Proposal

Before redirecting the user input to the search engine, Vivaldi should try to complete its DNS resolution. This includes resolving shortnames with DNS searchlist settings. Only then if DNS returns an NXDOMAIN, should Vivaldi then redirect the user to their configured search engine.

For example, let's say the local client has a DNS search list of "mycompany.org"

User inputs "goto/sales" into address bar Vivaldi should let the local DNS resolver use the DNS search list to attempt to resolve "goto.mycompany.org" If DNS returns an answer, use that as the FQDN. If DNS returns an error, then redirect the user to the search engine.

Thanks in advance for your feedback,

Gary

