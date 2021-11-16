Address Bar not using DNS Search list (thus breaking shortnames)
Hi all,
Vivaldi noob here. I'm liking Vivaldi so far (especially having tiled tabs for side-by-side viewing). To me that is a game changer.
But the problem I'm encountering is really a showstopper for me. Like many other companies, we have internal webservers on our intranet that are reachable via shortname. I'd really like to enter in shortname into the address bar instead of needing to type https://shortname.
Additionally we have a URL shortener at my company (similar to https://yourls.org) that allows us to create short links and create bookmark-like URLs that are well-known throughout the entire company. For example, if someone types goto/sales, it will send them to http://goto/sales...which will then HTTP redirect them to our internal sales department website URL.
For both problems, it appears that Vivaldi is not allowing the client to leverage its DNS search lists. It appears to be doing:
- User inputs "goto/sales" into address bar
- Because "goto" doesn't appear to be a valid FQDN, it redirects the user to the search engine.
Proposal
Before redirecting the user input to the search engine, Vivaldi should try to complete its DNS resolution. This includes resolving shortnames with DNS searchlist settings. Only then if DNS returns an NXDOMAIN, should Vivaldi then redirect the user to their configured search engine.
For example, let's say the local client has a DNS search list of "mycompany.org"
- User inputs "goto/sales" into address bar
- Vivaldi should let the local DNS resolver use the DNS search list to attempt to resolve "goto.mycompany.org"
- If DNS returns an answer, use that as the FQDN. If DNS returns an error, then redirect the user to the search engine.
Thanks in advance for your feedback,
Gary
Re: Address Bar not using DNS Search list (thus breaking shortnames)
Curious if any Vivaldi developers have any comment on this. This just seems like a bug where Vivaldi doesn't properly perform DNS resolution.
DoctorG
DoctorG
@gnigg Not resolving some hostnames is a known bug.
To ask a naive question, what does the symptom of this problem look like [so i can be prepared if it happens here / so far afaik i've not seen it]? Is it just a 404 or similar?
@doctorg can you point me to the bug? I'm curious if it is really the same issue (i.e. i've seen complaints about localhost). In this case, this is specific to ALL shortnames. The workaround is to go and type "https://" in front of the shortname which is very cumbersome.
@guigirl the symptom is instead of going to the local webserver, Vivaldi will simply direct you to your search engine.
Let's say I have a local webserver called "myserver.company.com". If I go into the addressbar and simply type "myserver" (without ".company.com"), Vivaldi won't take me to the website. Instead it sends me to my search engine (e.g. Google) and searches for "myserver". The problem is that the browser is not using the DNS searchlist before thinking it is a file and/or search engine query.
As a workaround, I have to type "https://myserver" into the address bar.
I also have this issue, and would love to see it fixed.
I've worked around it by creating a custom search engine with the same name as the internal site (i.e. name
myserver, url
https://myserver.company.com/%s) and retraining myself to use a space instead of a slash (
myserver fooinstead of
myserver/foo).
