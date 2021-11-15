Add GDPR consent banner as per latest EU regulations
I noticed Vivaldi Websites don't have a native way to collect and register consent to cookies and to comply with GDPR.
Being Vivaldi oriented to privacy, linking the Vivaldi Websites Privacy and Cookie Policies should be enough, but those are tailored to the entirety of Vivaldi Services, so to do a good job one has to copy them and rearrange them to fit his site.
Being that the EU regulations are very strict, it could be a good thing to include such a tool in Vivaldi Websites.
Elisabetta
@elisabettac77 Do those regulations apply to the Vivaldi website?
@eggcorn Those regulations about privacy apply to EVERY WEBSITE published on the web (in EU we have GDPR law, USA has equivalent laws like HIPAA, FCRA, FERPA, GLBA, ECPA, COPPA, and VPPA to name a few.
Vivaldi has a comprehensive section about privacy and cookies, but it is tailored specifically to Vivaldi Services, and the Vivaldi Blogs lack a way to include a privacy and cookie statement with a consent banner as per law requirements.
For now, to be able to be compliant, I linked to Vivaldi own Privacy and Cookie Policy in the section about Vivaldi Websites
In the coming days, I am going to copy the wording and adapt it to my specific blog, just to be on the safe side... but having a privacy and cookie policy on a page of the blog is not enough without the consent banner in terms of GDPR for EU regulations, and some USA regulations are as strict as GDPR.
I checked various Vivaldi Blogs (various topics) and noticed that no blog has a privacy policy and cookie banner, so there is no way all these blogs are compliant and the fines start as low as 40k euros for not compliance, no matter if the blogger writes as a hobby.
Basically, this feature is already included in WordPress (Vivaldi is using a multisite instance of WordPress, so it should be very easy to implement it for every blog) and it is also a very important feature.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@elisabettac77 Make no mistake, this is not important to users. Users despise cookie consent banners and the implementation on websites is mostly a bad joke, forcing you to either accept or go through a myriad of options to point out you don’t consent. It might be required and it might be needed and it might be forced on us by law, but it’s not what people want.
GDPR should have been the other way around from the beginning: Don’t consent by default, don’t nag with popups blocking the site and normal operation and give the option to consent in a meaningful and non‐intrusive way.
@luetage it's not about "what people want" IMHO.
It's about what is mandatory against the laws all over the world.
Vivaldi's own websites aren't compliant having only some privacy/cookie policy pages and no way to express consent. And Vivaldi is a big organization...
This means the project is at risk of getting fined for this non-compliance and also the owners of Vivaldi Blogs/Websites are at risk. (think about it, if a state privacy authority fines Vivaldi, they are likely to oblige Vivaldi to close the blog service in addition to paying a fine, which is just a shame).
Since Vivaldi Blogs are accessible worldwide on the internet they need a way to stay compliant.
Privacy consent can be a nag I know, and there should be a better way to enforce privacy respect on websites than a consent banner, but that's what we have to comply with at present. Vivaldi takes great care in privacy, and including this feature is just a matter of tweaking a setting in the multisite control panel.
@elisabettac77 said in Add GDPR consent banner as per latest EU regulations:
Those regulations about privacy apply to EVERY WEBSITE published on the web
Every website published on the web? Since when does EU law (or US law for that matter) apply to the entire Internet?
@Eggcorn Sorry to necro (kinda) but EU laws have and always will apply to websites publishing in the EU; US laws have and always will apply to websites in the US.
Websites can decide not to publish in whatever country they want, and then they won't have to comply with that country's respective laws.
yojimbo274064400
If the cookies being created are strictly necessary and there function is explained, see Cookie Policy | Vivaldi Browser, does that not nullify the need for consent. Should you believe this not to be the case then consider raising the issue here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser