@eggcorn Those regulations about privacy apply to EVERY WEBSITE published on the web (in EU we have GDPR law, USA has equivalent laws like HIPAA, FCRA, FERPA, GLBA, ECPA, COPPA, and VPPA to name a few.

Vivaldi has a comprehensive section about privacy and cookies, but it is tailored specifically to Vivaldi Services, and the Vivaldi Blogs lack a way to include a privacy and cookie statement with a consent banner as per law requirements.

For now, to be able to be compliant, I linked to Vivaldi own Privacy and Cookie Policy in the section about Vivaldi Websites

(you can find it here).

In the coming days, I am going to copy the wording and adapt it to my specific blog, just to be on the safe side... but having a privacy and cookie policy on a page of the blog is not enough without the consent banner in terms of GDPR for EU regulations, and some USA regulations are as strict as GDPR.

I checked various Vivaldi Blogs (various topics) and noticed that no blog has a privacy policy and cookie banner, so there is no way all these blogs are compliant and the fines start as low as 40k euros for not compliance, no matter if the blogger writes as a hobby.

Basically, this feature is already included in WordPress (Vivaldi is using a multisite instance of WordPress, so it should be very easy to implement it for every blog) and it is also a very important feature.