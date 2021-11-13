Good morning all,

I have been trying to locate (in the main CSS) and change the fill color for the 'Bookmark Page' icon in the Address Bar (right side, next to QR Code, etc.). No luck identifying that element. So it stands out to me, I'd like to change it to green in my custom.css.

Currently it is hollow when not bookmarked and a filled light gray when bookmarked. For me, it's a little tough to see.

I have to get better with the Dev tools to locate these elements better.

Thanks for any tips.