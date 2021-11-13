We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Changing 'Bookmark Page' icon fill color (in Address Bar)
-
Good morning all,
I have been trying to locate (in the main CSS) and change the fill color for the 'Bookmark Page' icon in the Address Bar (right side, next to QR Code, etc.). No luck identifying that element. So it stands out to me, I'd like to change it to green in my custom.css.
Currently it is hollow when not bookmarked and a filled light gray when bookmarked. For me, it's a little tough to see.
I have to get better with the Dev tools to locate these elements better.
Thanks for any tips.
-
@vongalin Try with
.bookmark-animated-fill { fill: green !important; }
But you shouldn’t use fixed colors in the UI, you could use the foreground or highlight color instead, I’ve used both in the past →
var(--colorFg)or
var(--colorHighlightBg)respectively.
-
-
@luetage - thanks ! worked perfectly and is much more clear for me to see. I'll look into using the vars also.
-
Streptococcus
@luetage
Why "-animated-"? The icon does not animate.
Incidentally, the icon is pink when a bookmark is set, not grey.
-
@streptococcus The fill color is a variation of the accent‐ or its foreground color, therefore color is dependent on theme and can be anything.
-
-
-
Thanks for this mod. Made my life so much easier