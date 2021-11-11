Recently I've been longing for this feature too.

My use case would be me reading articles while cooking or doing other stuff. Basically, when multitasking.

Recent android versions have an accessibility feature for text to speech but it influences everything on the phone rather than just the browser. Also, it reads chunks of text rather than entire pages.

A text to speech feature would be a great pair with the simplified view (or a proper reading mode ) since it would read only the text, without ads and other content interrupting the flow.