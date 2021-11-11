We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Read aloud feature
-
leonard178
Will vivaldi for Android get read aloud feature just like edge android?? It's pretty useful in edge, would be great if Vivaldi gets it
-
Recently I've been longing for this feature too.
My use case would be me reading articles while cooking or doing other stuff. Basically, when multitasking.
Recent android versions have an accessibility feature for text to speech but it influences everything on the phone rather than just the browser. Also, it reads chunks of text rather than entire pages.
A text to speech feature would be a great pair with the simplified view (or a proper reading mode ) since it would read only the text, without ads and other content interrupting the flow.
-
I agree. I use this combination on the iPad in Safari, which has a good reading mode (article view) and with a 2 finger swipe I can start the TTS.
On Android there is ReadAloud and it works on most sites. But not in all.
Vivaldi for Android currently lacks reading mode and doesn't support extensions to fill the gap.
-
The lack of a 'Read aloud' feature is the chief reason I have to keep returning to Edge. Because of a disability, there is a limit to how much screen text I can read, so 'read aloud' is essential to me.
Can the Vivaldi team comment? Is it on the to-do list, and if so how far down?
-
ana.galvaos
@noelekim, I am in the same situation! That's too bad...
-
Another vote because this would help with accessibility.
-
I use the app "@voice" for that. Works wonderfully.
-
@hugorossi said in Read aloud feature:
I use the app "@voice" for that. Works wonderfully.
Which exactly do u use?
-
@allcode This is the one I'm using: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hyperionics.avar
-
@hugorossi said in Read aloud feature:
@allcode This is the one I'm using: https://zaza.codes/machines-a-sous-gratuites/white-orchid/ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hyperionics.avar
I haven't tried it. Thanks
-
This should be included also in Vivaldi for desktops.