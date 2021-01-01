This seems like the perfect way to transition Vivaldi to an open source project.

Make the cloud storage a paid service! A lot of people are more comfortable when paid things are available, it makes them feel like they are not themselves the product.

OwnCloud or NextCloud or any number of similar things could easily handle the tech side of this, with the potential to add more services later.

Even some very basic integration with Vivaldi, like the ability to save a downloaded file to your cloud space would be amazing.