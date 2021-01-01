Vivaldi "Cloud storage/drive"
i will be happy if you will make alternatives for Google services like cloud
Now it's high time to launch Vivaldi "Cloud storage/ drive" for all the users.
I'm ready to take part in early access (alpha/beta) testing program.
Pesala Ambassador
@dr-razon Vivaldi does not have enough money to finance it yet. They currently have only about 2,300,000 users.
Thanks for your kind reply.
I got your valid explanation.
Can we please start it as a small pilot project hoping for a financially successful future?
seventhseeker
This seems like the perfect way to transition Vivaldi to an open source project.
Make the cloud storage a paid service! A lot of people are more comfortable when paid things are available, it makes them feel like they are not themselves the product.
OwnCloud or NextCloud or any number of similar things could easily handle the tech side of this, with the potential to add more services later.
Even some very basic integration with Vivaldi, like the ability to save a downloaded file to your cloud space would be amazing.
RealMat0s Ambassador
It sounds amazing. We never stop thinking every day about how we can grow the Vivaldi brand.
However, it is something that is not in our capabilities at the moment.
@RealMat0s I really love Vivaldi so much! It fulfills my each and every need and is modern. Also, it is the fastest browser in my vision, because I didn't feel any lag ever! I really love it and I am excited for any new feature releases... Keep it up Vivaldi team! Thank you for this best browser!
This is the best browser ever! the side panel, note taking, side panel FB/insta while browsing, the insane customization possibilities, just genius!
A password protection could/should be a big plus !
Cloud storage, Yes please!
miransenden
@yoge67855 I’m reading with you, very interested to get out of any American cloud service.