A bit of a far fetched one, but though it would be worth mentioning regardless

Given modern browsers are proving more and more multifunctional, and are often used for more than just surfing the web these days (online apps, opening pdf, videos etc....), I was wondering if vivaldi could ever consider integrating parts of Obsidianmd's features to allow for opening/rendering and editing .md files in browser (each note would open in the tabs, and a tree view of the open vault could be added in the panel view for example).

For a lot of the academic/professional world, the internet is used as one of the prime source of knowledge. Having a powerfull personal knowledge management tool intergrated properly would prove truly invaluable!

P.S. I am aware of the note feature, and while it is great for quick notes, it just isn't enough for more advanced note-taking needs