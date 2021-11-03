I recently downloaded Vivaldi. The browser I used before had features that allowed you to limit how much RAM the browser uses, and I believe this feature is very useful if you have a limited amount of RAM on your computer.

I suggest that Vivaldi adds a button on the toolbar that brings up a panel where you can set how much RAM Vivaldi uses, and whether it is a hard or a soft limit. For a soft limit, I suggest that Vivaldi tries to reduce RAM, but if it is impossible to do so, go over the limit. For a hard limit, I suggest that Vivaldi never goes over the limit, no matter what.

As an extension to the above suggestion, I would also like it if Vivaldi shows which tabs use the most CPU and RAM in the same window if you implement this.

This is what it looked like in my old browser



Thank you for taking your time to read my suggestion. I will greatly appreciate it if you implement this.