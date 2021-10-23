How can we rename or update a saved Session?
Is there a way to see the list of current sessions and rename a specific one?
Or add/remove tabs from a given session?
Thanks in advance.
Pesala Ambassador
@beos Renaming the sessions can be done easily in Windows Explorer. Look in this folder to find your session *.bin files:
\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
Currently, to update a session, the only way is to open it, delete it, then save it with the latest changes.
There are several feature requests about managing sessions, which is still quite primitive.
Pesala Ambassador
@beos If you want to do it from the Vivaldi UI:
- Open Session dialog to open the session
- Add or remove tabs and windows as you wish
- Open Session dialog to delete the old session
- Save the updated session with the old name
If all you want to do is rename the session, it is easier to do in Windows Explorer.
I will wait for the UI features to land...
@Pesala in 6.x, this cannot be done anymore? I see a new session has a filename like
2023-11-26_09_17_45.bin
Pesala Ambassador
@changsj In 6.5 Snapshot, the Sessions Panel allows you to rename and edit sessions. In 6.4 Stable, this is still an experimental feature, which can be enabled in
vivaldi://experiments