Select Next Tab in Tab Stack
muhamuhamuha
I have a keyboard shortcut that allows me to select the next/previous tab. But unfortunately, if I am in a tab stack and I use the shortcut, it selects all the tabs in the stack instead of just the next/previous. The only option currently is for me to move use the mouse to select adjacent tabs in a tab stack. Is this is bug or intended behavior? If it's not a bug, can we have a shortcut that will select just the next/previous tab?
I actually think this is a bug. It was discussed here but is archived: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64550/select-previous-tab-action-wrongly-behaved-when-active-within-a-tab-stack/5 and is reported as VB-81877 and as confirmed as per https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/746747 . This thread is about the same issue: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67685/command-chain-and-stacked-tab-selection (I also came here when I noticed my command chain breaks horribly when applied in a tab stack).
