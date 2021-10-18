@PowerGod Oh pretty nice and I got an idea on how to put back the "extracted" copy of the cloned and tiled tab. You just have to pin and unpin the stacks to put them next to each other, and then, stack them by first selecting "previous" (which works because the tab stacks have been put next to each other).

This has the inadvertent consequence of putting your initial tab stack in the first position (after the already pinned tabs that you might have).

(I put delays (50) between each command, but you might optimize it yourself, I just couldn't get bothered haha)

Commands:

Clone Selected Tabs

Remove from Tab Stack

Previous Tab (Recent)

Pin / Unpin Tab

Pin / Unpin Tab

Switch to the Last Tab

Select Current Tab --- (can be omitted)

Clone Selected Tab

Select Current Tab

Select Previous Tab

Tile Vertically

Stack Tabs

Pin / Unpin Tab

Pin / Unpin Tab

Next Tab (by Order)

Select Current Tab

Select Previous Tab

Stack Tabs

Previous Tab (by Order) (to end up on the tiled tabs)

If you do the "pin / unpin" commands in this order, then the "extracted" tabs are gonna end up on top of the original tab stack. This can be reversed by first using the "pin / unpin" command ont the "extracted" tabs and tiled tab stack, and then on the original tab stack.

If you'd prefer to not start with a clone of the page you want to tile, just don't clone it, and use "remove from tab stack" directly on it.

While I was experimenting with this, I found that another option is to put a "pointer" tab (it's my term, nothing official) next to the original stack, and use it to find the stack once again, after the "extracted" copy was cloned and tiled. But the problem is how to position this "pointer" tab next to the original stack? That's how I thought about using the "pin / unpin" command, which meant I didn't need the "pointer" tab anymore.

But if someone finds a way of creating a tab next to the original tab stack, then the trivial solution is to create another instance of the same "pointer" tab next to the "extracted" tiled and stacked tab stack, and then using the "select related" command on one of the "pointers" to select the other "pointer", and "select previous tab" (or "select next tab"), to select the original stack and the "extracted stack". Then once everything is selected, all we have to do is to stack it all together, and get rid of the "pointer" tabs.

But I got stuck on the "get a new tab next to the original stack" issue.

Also I am not sure if this final stack is always placed on the spot of the original tab stack, but it seems to be the case, which is perfect.