Command chain and stacked TAB selection
Hi, I wanted to obtain the following, but either I'm missing something or Command Chains are unable to do the work:
Inside a Staked TAB I have some second level TABs, and I want to CLONE just the selected one (second level TAB), and put both copies in an horizontal split.
When I use the "Select" functions, the selection is not on the second level TAB, but on the entire TAB Stack.
Is there a workaround for this, or it's just something not possible right now ?
EnseiTankado
@powergod It's possible.
Hold Ctrl key and select (with left mouse key) the (In your case, cloned) tabs and right-click to find the option to tile them.
I haven't tried this in a command chain but here's a tip:
Use delay of 500ms (or 1sec) in command chains. Sometimes that's the problem command chains don't work.
Yes, I knew how to obtain this by hand, but because I have to constantly open a lot of manuals and sources for different programming languages (that I separate in Stacks) I have to do that a lot of times, so I was trying to find a faster way with Command Chains.
Anyway I tried even the delay, but it didn't help, the Command Chain works in the right way only on First level TABs, but if launched while a Second level TAB is selected, it just CLONEs that TAB in the right way, but then it selects the entire Stack instead of just the current and previous Second level TABs.... so the final result is that ALL the TABs of the Stack are tiled horizontally.
ArthurAkhadov
@powergod Any update on this? I am trying to basically do the same thing, but selecting tabs in tab stacks actually selects the entire tab stack instead of the individual tab. Annoying
@ArthurAkhadov unluckily the issue is there even on v5.4
The TAB Selection doesn't work on Second level TABs... it still selects EVERYTHING inside the group, and not just a single page.
EDIT:
I also tried a workaround but doesn't work too...
(The commands are roughly translated to english)
- Cloning the tab (in this case a second level tab)
- Removing the tab from the group
- and now seems like there's no way to select that moved tab... the selection stays inside the original group...
EDIT 2:
Another workaround but this this time it actually does something !!
The issue on the previous one was the lack of a delay after the moving operation.
So now I can "extract" a copy of the wanted tab from the group, clone it, split the view with both the new tabs and finally group them (just by themselves, but better than nothing...).
- Clone the tab (of the second level)
- Select current tab
- Remove from group
- Delay 2000
- Select current tab
- Clone the tab
- Delay 1000
- Select current tab
- Select previous tab
- Delay 1000
- Horizontal Tab Tiling
- Group tabs
(for some reasons the last two commands works only in this order... if I group before tiling the pages remains ungrouped, but still tiled...)
So, waiting for a proper fix, this is the best I could obtain.
ArthurAkhadov
@PowerGod Oh pretty nice and I got an idea on how to put back the "extracted" copy of the cloned and tiled tab. You just have to pin and unpin the stacks to put them next to each other, and then, stack them by first selecting "previous" (which works because the tab stacks have been put next to each other).
This has the inadvertent consequence of putting your initial tab stack in the first position (after the already pinned tabs that you might have).
(I put delays (50) between each command, but you might optimize it yourself, I just couldn't get bothered haha)
Commands:
- Clone Selected Tabs
- Remove from Tab Stack
- Previous Tab (Recent)
- Pin / Unpin Tab
- Pin / Unpin Tab
- Switch to the Last Tab
- Select Current Tab --- (can be omitted)
- Clone Selected Tab
- Select Current Tab
- Select Previous Tab
- Tile Vertically
- Stack Tabs
- Pin / Unpin Tab
- Pin / Unpin Tab
- Next Tab (by Order)
- Select Current Tab
- Select Previous Tab
- Stack Tabs
- Previous Tab (by Order) (to end up on the tiled tabs)
If you do the "pin / unpin" commands in this order, then the "extracted" tabs are gonna end up on top of the original tab stack. This can be reversed by first using the "pin / unpin" command ont the "extracted" tabs and tiled tab stack, and then on the original tab stack.
If you'd prefer to not start with a clone of the page you want to tile, just don't clone it, and use "remove from tab stack" directly on it.
While I was experimenting with this, I found that another option is to put a "pointer" tab (it's my term, nothing official) next to the original stack, and use it to find the stack once again, after the "extracted" copy was cloned and tiled. But the problem is how to position this "pointer" tab next to the original stack? That's how I thought about using the "pin / unpin" command, which meant I didn't need the "pointer" tab anymore.
But if someone finds a way of creating a tab next to the original tab stack, then the trivial solution is to create another instance of the same "pointer" tab next to the "extracted" tiled and stacked tab stack, and then using the "select related" command on one of the "pointers" to select the other "pointer", and "select previous tab" (or "select next tab"), to select the original stack and the "extracted stack". Then once everything is selected, all we have to do is to stack it all together, and get rid of the "pointer" tabs.
But I got stuck on the "get a new tab next to the original stack" issue.
Also I am not sure if this final stack is always placed on the spot of the original tab stack, but it seems to be the case, which is perfect.
I actually think this is a bug. It was discussed here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64550/select-previous-tab-action-wrongly-behaved-when-active-within-a-tab-stack/5 and here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67823/select-next-tab-in-tab-stack but both are archived. It is reported as VB-81877 and is confirmed as per https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/746747 .
My solution to the problem (which made me discover all these threads) is this – delays seem to be crucial:
mib2berlin
@felagund
I am a bit confused which thread, anyway, I cant reproduce the original bug:
VB-81877
Select Previous Tab action wrongly behaved when activated within a Tab stack
Tabs on the left, create a stack, use shortcuts to select previous or next tab work for me.
Only the selected and the next tab gets selected, not all tabs.
-
@mib2berlin Applies only to Accordion or Compact Tab Stacks.
-
Yeah, I am also confused why that other thread got archived.
I am not sure I understand the meaning of those dashes around the tabs in the tab bar - it seems to me that at times two tabs are selected and you still get the bug. For me, I can get the bug:
- create a stack
- F2>select current tab
Result: both tabs in stack are selected.
Desired result: Just the active tab is selected.
However, I noticed that behaviour of select previous/current/next tab differ. Previous selects one two tabs in a stack (the current one and the previous one - and when one applies it to left/topmost one, right/bottom most one gets selected too!). Next selects either two (next and current) or none - when the current tab is the rightmost. Select current tab selects all tabs in a stack. To me this behaviour does not make sense.
-
mib2berlin
@felagund
Hm, I can reproduce this, completely different to the bug report.
The tab is already selected, why select it with F2?
I am sorry but I don't use tab stack usually, only for testing.
-
Ha, a few discoveries:
Settings>Tabs>Tab Features>Include Active Tab in Initial Selection
When this is unchecked, previous and next tab only select only one tab when in a tab stack. However, when the active tab is leftmost/topmost or rightmost/bottommost in a stack, activating select previous tab for the former and select next tab for the latter selects previous/next tab of the first order (if it is a tab stack, it selects all the tabs in that stack) and all tabs of the current tab stack.
Select current tab selects all tabs in the stack.
I think this is buggy but indeed the behaviour probably changed since the bug was first reported. Not sure if it is better to update it or fill a new one.
As for why select current tab - I think it is useful for chain commands, I at least use it for that.
-
mib2berlin
@felagund
Please make a new report, I cant reproduce VB-81877 if I follow the reported steps.
I will add a comment and link here to close the old one if a tester/developer agree.
Cheers, mib