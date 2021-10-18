Search for Tab Stack name
Some time ago Vivaldi introduced the feature to give a name to a tab stack. ("Rename Tab Stack")
With the quick commands it's possible to search for tabs. But it is not possible to search for a name you gave to a tab stack. So naming a tab stack "MySpeacialTabs" and then search for "MySpecialTabs" does not seem to be possible.
It would be a nice feature if one could search for tab stack names!
gobbluth64
one year later .
I second this motion....tab stack search is necessary
Pesala Ambassador
@gobbluth64 One year later, and only one vote for this request?
I would not call it popular, let alone necessary. One can search for tab stacks in the Window Panel.
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
It's also not possible to use Quick Commands to find simple tabs that were renamed. Would be great to see these two use cases fixed. For me it kind of beats the purpose of having custom names if they are not used in Quick Commands