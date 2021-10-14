How do another color in calendar?
-
How do another color in calendar ? This is not change
-
@intersk Color is synced, change it on the server.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@intersk Settings → Calendar in calendar list Color change of a remote calendar can not be changed yet.
-
@doctorg said in How do another color in calendar?:
Calendar in calendar list Color change of a remote calendar can not be changed yet
How can I do this ?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@intersk You can change the color only if a calendar is on local PC and not connected by CalDAV or WebCal on remote server.
-
-
@doctorg said in How do another color in calendar?:
You can change the color only if a calendar is on local PC
it's not good (
-
arnar Vivaldi Team
-
Braintelligence
@arnar This still doesn't work for me. When I try to change the color of a CalDAV calendar and click on save nothing happens. The color stays the same.
-
@DoctorG said in How do another color in calendar?:
@intersk You can change the color only if a calendar is on local PC and not connected by CalDAV or WebCal on remote server.
That's what you say. But for me it works without problems.
At least with vivaldi.net as CALDAV server I can use different colors both on the server and locally. They are not overwritten. Applies to the latest stable.
-
arnar Vivaldi Team
@Braintelligence We are working on a fix.
Thanks for your patience
Arnar
-
aschoenfeld
@arnar said in How do another color in calendar?:
@Braintelligence We are working on a fix.
Thanks for your patience
Arnar
Seems this is still not fixed?