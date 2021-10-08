Hovering should show entire URL in address bar suggestions
I would love to be able to hover over one of the URLs it suggests as I'm typing/editing a URL in the address bar, to see the entire URL, as long ones are truncated and I find myself clicking on each one until I find the one I need. Sorry if this is already a feature, I couldn't find it.
URLs hidden for privacy
All truncate text showing popup on hover should be a standard UI for everything, period.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
Vivaldi 7.2 has changed the address bar.Now if you scroll options with arrow keys, the full url is shown
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests