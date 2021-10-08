[Bug] PWA not showing alert and downloaded item if using Whatsapp
silverknightone
I have try PWA on new Vivaldi version 4.3.2439.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I try use it for whatsapp web apps. When i download item from chat, it not showing downloaded file to open.
Beside that, when i use it for my own apps, PWA not show javascript alert.
I hope it will be fixed soon.
Thanks
Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully and then report bug to Vivaldi tracker.
I can confirm the bug in tracker after you reported.
Ok thank you, i have reported the bug
@silverknightone Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully and then report bug to Vivaldi tracker.
@doctorg Yes i have read that and follow step. On the new version of vivaldi, the problem still exists. Javascript alert not shown on PWA using vivaldi
Please show me a rudimentary test case of such app.
If i can confirm the issue you can report to bug tracker.
silverknightone
This step will reproduce the issue, i have do clear cache, reinstall vivaldi, but still the issue is persist.
Step :
- Open https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/tryit.asp?filename=tryjsref_alert
- When you click 'Try it', it will show javascript alert.
- Right click on w3shool tab, and choose 'Create a Shortcut...'
- Check open as window and then click Create
- Now click 'Try it' on the w3school PWA window. It will not show javascript alert.
I have try it using Edge and Chrome, the PWA version still show javascript alert. but on vivaldi PWA, it not show anything.
I hope the step is pretty clear.
@silverknightone Now i can confirm this.
Please report bug to Vivaldi tracker.
@doctorg ok thankyou, i have reported the bug now.
@silverknightone VB-85439 "Javascript alert not appear on PWA Apps" - Confirmed
can we have it fixed? it's been over a year now and it still blocks some sites from being useable when installed as PWA
@jacekn I will update bug tracker entry for current 5.6 Stable and 5.7 Snapshot.
Masterbug is: VB-83553 "Javascript alert do not appear in PWA Apps"
sunarowicz
BTW: I just asked for the status of the bugs related to this issue I am aware of. The answer provided by @DoctorG is as follows:
VB-83553 - Confirmed, Dev assigned, No progress.
VB-85439 - Duplicate of VB-83553 Javascript alert do not appear in PWA Apps - Confirmed, No dev assigned.
VB-91963 - Confirmed, no dev assigned.
Pretty sad that after two years even no dev assigned yet...