Vivaldi's fullscreen mode (F11)?
-
RasheedHolland
Is it true that both the main bar and tab-bar don't automatically pop up when in fullscreen mode? And if not can this perhaps be added?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@rasheedholland Create a command chain to show whichever toolbars you want, and assign a shortcut, mouse gesture, or menu item to run the command chain.
-
Fshockwave
This post is deleted!
-
Fshockwave
@Pesala In Firefox when placed on full screen, when hitting the mouse on the top edge, the navigation bar and menu drops and are shown. When removing the mouse, they are hidden automatically! This is fantastic. That's what I hope to see in Vivaldi. Please. All native solutions are not good as the example of Firefox quoted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Fshockwave It has been requested since forever, but it did not get done yet.
Vote for Option to Autohide Tab Bar/UI.