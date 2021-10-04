Schedule send in Webmail
Hello, I would like to suggest adding the feature to delay sending mails based on time and date. I use this in GMX all the time and miss it in V Webmail.
For me adding a message to draft is an extra step to come back and send it when I know when I want it to go out. Also, instead of writing myself a note or task, I just write the mail and schedule it.
Thank you very much!
Greetings from Chicagoland,
Frank
giammyisjammy
+1, would absolutely love to see this feature!
luisteixeira
+1 Como gostaria muito de poder escrever emails e ao enviar poder escolher ao dia e hora para que o email seja enviado. Será uma característica que acredito que seria bem-vinda por muitos utilizadores registados.
+1 How I would love to be able to write emails and when sending to be able to choose the day and time for the email to be sent. It will be a feature that I believe would be welcomed by many registered users.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
@fjc1029 said in Schedule send in Webmail:
Vorrei appoggiare anche io questa richiesta perchè la trovo veramente utile! Grazie!
I would also like to support this request because I find it really useful! Thanks!
+1, I use this in outlook.com when I need to communicate with people live in different time zone. I get better response rate when sending emails at their working hours.
Thanks for all the upvotes, I hope this happens.