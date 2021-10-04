Hello, I would like to suggest adding the feature to delay sending mails based on time and date. I use this in GMX all the time and miss it in V Webmail.

For me adding a message to draft is an extra step to come back and send it when I know when I want it to go out. Also, instead of writing myself a note or task, I just write the mail and schedule it.

Thank you very much!

Greetings from Chicagoland,

Frank