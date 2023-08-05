Select Source and Target Languages for Translator
Please, add the Select source language and Select target language options to the Vivaldi translator. Now it is still necessary to select the target language of the translation.
A button to Translate the page into language would also be useful. I am from the Czech Republic and the button for translating the page (in adress bar) is displayed only for Czech pages. I don't have this option for English sites, which is a mistake (i use english for Windows and software).
Thank you
stilgarwolf
Thank you,
the request is therefore narrowed to add the Select source language and Select target language options to the Vivaldi translator. Now it is still necessary to select the target language of the translation.
Pesala Ambassador
@kevinar Please edit your topic title to be specific.
hi i support this feature request,
we need to be able to set the favourite target language
thanks
baris.sehri Ambassador
we need to be able to select a target language, and also a secondary target language, or even a third one.
our native language, our secondary native language if we are bilingual, and also our third language as our preferred foreign language.
please.
Hi! I need this feature too. Usually, my target language is the same all time, but two target languages is awesome for mee too.
Thanks!
My computer's language is English, but I want to be able to set my own options by default ("source" and "target" in the "Translate" panel). I would like to set by default this: translation from "English" to "Spanish" (to my native language, because for me is not very useful using my operating system language by default). It's a bit anoying to configure this every time I open Vivaldi: I have to select the source and the target in the Translate panel... It's anoying because it's very easy to implement a default settings for this.
pieceofsoft
I also wish this would be possible.
80% of the time I am translating from English to Hungarian but I am using Vivaldi with its English interface (intentionally). I don't want to translate entire pages, I don't even want to use any automatic full-page translation.
Just remember the last source and target language in the panel and I'm happy.
It was mentioned the idea to offer the second-to-last source and target at the top of the dropdown list. That would be even better, would cover 99% of my use cases.
pieceofsoft
Just to clarify - maybe I posted in the wrong discussion: I am talking about the Translate panel, not the "Translate selection" context menu item.
I just realized the two are independent.
I want these also, but only for the target language
the source is ok with the "automactic detection" option, as it is
I also would like to configure the default target language for translation (as it doesn't match my system's language).
voicemorpher
@dieterga me too!
Allowing a default "source" and "target" will be very usefull, I usually translate from Spanish to English and I always have to scroll and look for Spanish (because the autodetect don't work).
A temporal "workaround" is to open the translate history and select the last translation, in this way the target an source are set.
We need to know who has to develop that, Lingvanex (I guess) or Vivaldi.
it would be time that someone tells something about it, it never actually worked since the first implementation and NOTHING has been done to correct it.
-
This would be really helpful!
I'm used to the English interface language, but most of the times German would be my first choice as target language for translation.