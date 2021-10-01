We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Extend "Add Bookmarks"
Taiseibust
It's difficult to navigate to a specific folder when adding a bookmark via Ctrl+D
Extend Panel, Maybe hide unhide Details (Description, Nickname,URL)
Hope it's not duplicated.
I was just going to submit a new topic about the same thing.
This has been bugging me since the release of the bookmarks popup. With a larger bookmark tree (which I believe many of us have) it would've been nicer if it could span more of the monitor's height.
@taiseibust I don't think it is hard to find a specific folder. Just type a few letters.
@pesala Sometimes the tree gives me a better orientation of what's where just by looking at it (moreover I might not remember the exact name of a folder). Sure you can filter down the results (if you remember the name), but it's good to have multiple possible approaches to the same thing.
Edit: On top of that it's a bit annoying (with the limited height) that the filtered list resets and scrolls to the top once you click on a folder. I submitted a bug report about that (VB-85141).
@taiseibust
Here r my CSS mod, they fixed a few bookmark dialog GUI bugs like wrong max-height & centered the dialog in small width window, plus extend the folder selection list:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/461684
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/496029 (no footer version)
If u r new to CSS mod, read this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/10549
@Taiseibust I was just about to request this too. I have all this screen real estate available, why can't they extend it all the way to the bottom of the window. It's so hard to scroll through folders in such a tiny space.
@Pesala You said it right there yourself: You have to type in letters. I just want to click, have the menu show up, it be long enough for me to see a couple of dozen folders and then click the right one. When you're bookmarking and trying to sort dozens or even hundreds, it makes a big difference.
@Abuzar Type a few letters; click a few times to navigate to the right subfolder. Swings and roundabouts. The keyboard is usually quicker, but some users prefer the mouse because they are not working at a desk.
I tend to use the Bookmarks Panel for organising, and the Bookmark Bar for adding bookmarks. The Bookmarks Panel is the ultimate extended Add Bookmark Dialog — it uses all available vertical screen space, and is also hidden from view when not in use.
Tip: To collapse the bookmark folder tree (not only in this dialog, but elsewhere too), use the shortcut
\
Just want to leave my post here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91275/bookmark-adding-menu-should-be-bigger?_=1696820316100