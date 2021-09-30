We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Image download (from cache) like Opera Presto
Overall I'm happy with Vivaldi, but I have small problem with (image) download behavior.
- In Opera Presto, when images were loaded, and if I save an image, it's copied from cache to download folder.
With Vivaldi, images are downloaded from the start. I don't have problem with bandwidth and have decent internet speed, but if I download several large images simultaneously and/or downloading and viewing large images at the same time, it would be a problem.
- When a large image is loaded, 'Save Image As' from context menu, sometimes, rather slowly responds. Normally, it takes time to open file dialog (a second or less, but NOT instantly) and sometimes it takes several seconds.
I don't have problem with other browsers.
wisesuccubin
Totally agree.
How it happens now: I am trying to save a picture or a video, and it is downloaded again from a remote server, why?
This is extremely bad, if a remote server is slow, downloading the same file twice is both waste of user's time and internet bandwith.
How it should be: read from cache -> write to file.