Please allow to modify the color of the Vivaldi icon in Windows.

Vivaldi and Microsoft PowerPoint icons have very similar colors, and it makes it difficult to quickly choose either app when they line up on the taskbar.

It would make the browser more intuitive if the taskbar icon can be changed to a different color.

Single colored icons tend to similar with other apps, so customization should be allowed.

If not, multi colored icons such as Chrome and Firefox would be preferred.

(I'm sure everyone has at got annoyed at least once with Facebook and LinkedIn favicons.)

The base color of this forum is modified, thus I assume that the Vivaldi developers understand that icon colors are important when identifying what you are looking at.

Thank you for developing the great browser and the non stopping improvement!



