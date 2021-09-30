-
takaken930
Please allow to modify the color of the Vivaldi icon in Windows.
Vivaldi and Microsoft PowerPoint icons have very similar colors, and it makes it difficult to quickly choose either app when they line up on the taskbar.
It would make the browser more intuitive if the taskbar icon can be changed to a different color.
Single colored icons tend to similar with other apps, so customization should be allowed.
If not, multi colored icons such as Chrome and Firefox would be preferred.
(I'm sure everyone has at got annoyed at least once with Facebook and LinkedIn favicons.)
The base color of this forum is modified, thus I assume that the Vivaldi developers understand that icon colors are important when identifying what you are looking at.
Thank you for developing the great browser and the non stopping improvement!
@takaken930 You can change the icon by following these steps:
- Right click on the icon in the taskbar
- Right click on the name of the program again
- Choose properties
- Click Change Icon...
- Click browse
- Select any .ico image (I use this converter)
- Click OK
That doesn't work on Windows10 - Option does not exist
Just turn off the icon protection feature and we can change it ourselves with resource editor. Due to updating from a snapshot I'm stuck with a red icon in the taskbar and black icons everywhere else
Much prefer the black icons
@CuriousD Did you try the steps @Thescorb0 provided?
That is how you change icons already on the taskbar. You can also change the icon on a shortcut before dragging it to the taskbar.
GIF showing the steps
Hi, I'm bumping this to verify that curious d is correct. You can change the icon in the start menu and move it to the taskbar but that causes vivaldi to open with a new icon at the end of the tb. You also try to change the new icon but it doesn't change. when navigating to the program folder there is no option to change the primary exe's icon though.
An other plead from me to give us an option to change the icon (such that the changes work in Alt+Tab as well).
With a setting to use custom .ico, or even with a resource editor (doesn't work now).
Reviving this almost two years later, please give us an in app option to change the apps icon, I am SICK and TIRED of having to change the icon manually everytime this app updates.
Seconded. Customization is one of Vivaldi's unique selling points, I happily donate but I'd really like an in-app way of configuring the icon -- even a standard palette of colors would be a start, similar to what DuckDuckGo offers.