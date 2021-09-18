@simonrfn @ondrejkatrak @ronnys @Mitzka

Possible workarounds, ordered from most likely to least likely to work :

#1: Use the mobile version of Facebook at https://m.facebook.com

#2: Use Facebook in another browser, Firefox is probably the best bet.

#3: Use the ad-blocker. Ads do slow down the computer after all.

Edit: Looks like I had #3 backwards. The workaround, apparently, is to disable your ad-blocker on Facebook (here's how to do that if you use the built-in Vivaldi ad-blocker).