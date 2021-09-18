We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Facebook is very very slow
Hey all,
I love this browser, how customizable it is and in general it's fast. The only thing I can think of that bugs me is how slow Facebook is. I takes forever for me to receive messages and notifications take forever to load. Is there something I can do about this?
Same here. Slow notifications. I can´t even type on facebook now. It works fine in other browsers. Is it related to the strict privacy policy? Thanks for explain.
@ondrejkatrak same for me with the typing. If I'm going to send a message or write a comment it takes up to a minute and a half for it to appear.
@simonrfn Something must have gone wrong with the latest update of Vivaldi. Facebook was working fine until latest update to 4.2.2406.44
Yep, same here.
Start typing and extreme lag.
@ronnys My dad's having a similar problem: After a Vivaldi update, Gmail's quite slow in Vivaldi. But worse (if I remember correctly) Gmail was slowing everything else down. The longer Gmail was open in Vivaldi, the more of the computer's CPU it ate up. His solution is to use Gmail in Edge (and everything else in Vivaldi).
Does this also happen in other Chromium browsers for you guys? I find it curious that on Reddit r/browsers there are now two threads from yesterday/today that describe similar facebook issues with other Chromium browsers.
https://www.reddit.com/r/browsers/comments/pqqwq0/is_facebook_lagging_for_everyone_else_or_just_me/
https://www.reddit.com/r/browsers/comments/pr5d36/facebook_is_now_very_very_slow_when_typing_on/
@simonrfn @ondrejkatrak @ronnys @Mitzka
Possible workarounds,
ordered from most likely to least likely to work:
#1: Use the mobile version of Facebook at https://m.facebook.com
#2: Use Facebook in another browser, Firefox is probably the best bet.
#3: Use the ad-blocker. Ads do slow down the computer after all.
Edit: Looks like I had #3 backwards. The workaround, apparently, is to disable your ad-blocker on Facebook (here's how to do that if you use the built-in Vivaldi ad-blocker).
@wildente other chromium browsers works fine.
@eggcorn Thanks for advice. Already did this before. It is backup solution, but Vivaldi developers should check the problem.
mib2berlin
@ondrejkatrak
Hi, it depends on the other browser use Chromium 93 or 92. Vivaldi was updated to 93 with latest stable.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin If this effects any browser using Chromium 93, than it should be fixed soon enough. The Chromium team or the Facebook team will fix it.
@eggcorn Its an "ADBlock Plus" bug from chrome appstore...Now the only one way Off on facebook...
@gusthy Huh?
dulcetAirman
it takes about a minute or so until the text apprears in the comment box. Typing is almost impossible. It's probably facebooks fault with all their scripts but it seems to work for others or nobody would use facebook anymore.
-
@dulcetairman said in typing on facebook way too slow:
nobody would use facebook anymore
don't give me false hopes
@mib2berlin said in Facebook is very very slow:
[I]t depends on the other browser use Chromium 93 or 92. Vivaldi was updated to 93 with latest stable.
@DoctorG Is there any reason Vivaldi can't downgrade to Chromium 92, till the bugs with Facebook are worked out? On a related note: I gave some possible workarounds to get Facebook working. You have any to add?
before facebook we had this strange concept where we actually spoke to each other face to face rather than inbox lol.
I should add that i have chromium Version 93.0.4577.82 running on my upup puppy and i am experiencing none of the forementioned issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@eggcorn said in Facebook is very very slow:
Is there any reason Vivaldi can't downgrade to Chromium 92
Not recommended by Vivaldi Team, a downgrade from a Vivaldi with core Chromium 93 → 92 will break profile data and cause unforseen weird issues!
I can tell, users were downgrading because f.ex. older Vivaldi version was working better and they got issues. Then those guys com to forum and complain that Vivaldi is a crap but they never tell they had messed up their browser data.
You can imagine that such users are not really easy to support. Myself stops help when such users crapped their data by their fault and tell them: reset your browser data and restore important files.
@doctorg I'm not asking about the user downgrading to the previous version of Vivaldi. I'm asking if a Vivaldi update could downgrade Chromium, if that would be a viable way for the Vivaldi team to fix this Facebook slowness?
But I'm guessing that would run into the same problem with corrupted data?