option to disable built in translation features
-
SharpBlade
Currently, there is no option to disable the built it translation and the translate selected text feature
i would like an option to turn it off completely because:
- i am already using a superior translating extension (DeepL) and don't need 2 on at the same time
- on vivaldi's front page, it says everything is an option, so turning it off should be an option too
- currently, the translate selected text feature injects a span with a really long style attribute and a document shadow root in it just for the styles of the popup. this is a really bad idea, you should not inject nodes into all webpages just because someone might want to translate some text. instead, you should create the elements only when translate selected text is used. However, turning it off completely should still be an option.
-
@sharpblade There is a setting to disable the translation feature:
Settings → Webpages → Show Selected Text Translate button → untick the option
Settings → Generale → Language → Automatically offer to translate pages
//edit: But you are right, disabling these settings does not remove the Translate icon in address field and from context menu.
-
@doctorg said in option to disable built in translation features:
Settings → Webpages → Show Selected Text Translate button → untick the option
Aha, thank you, that's nice to stop the translate popup appearing all the time.
Note: you need to refresh pages before the changed setting takes effect.
-
SharpBlade
@doctorg unticking the show translate selected text button doesen't turn the feature off, it is still on and you can trigger it through context menu, and most importantly, still injects elements into every website. and automatically offer translations is a partial solution, however pretty usre you can trigger it through quick commands & the translation engine still runs in the background.
we need an option to turn it off
-
glrvivaldi
@sharpblade said in option to disable built in translation features:
@doctorg unticking the show translate selected text button doesen't turn the feature off, it is still on and you can trigger it through context menu, and most importantly, still injects elements into every website. and automatically offer translations is a partial solution, however pretty usre you can trigger it through quick commands & the translation engine still runs in the background.
we need an option to turn it off
Seconding this strongly. I'm arriving here from a web search because Vivaldi won't stop injecting a span with a ton of styling variables at the bottom of every page. For the purposes of translation, which I have tried to turn off entirely. Because having a span injected with a shitload of styles on every page is obnoxious when I use this browser for web development.
-
@glrvivaldi said in option to disable built in translation features:
[...] because Vivaldi won't stop injecting a span with a ton of styling variables at the bottom of every page.
YES. This is exactly what I was fighting with just now.
Since "some time", when I try to view mails from gog.com in the browser (my mailclient is text-only), I am simply unable to see the whole page... ...or even scroll. I used Firefox for those newsletters.. ..and today I was angry enough to start searching. (Turning off all extensions, etc.)
Turns out: if I open the Developer Tools and remove the injected <span> everything works well.
Check this one as example: https://email2.gog.com/view.html?x=a62e&m=7wT&mc=8&s=axYA&u=G&z=cR5mJsO&
Currently on Vivaldi 4.4.2473.3, but the issue exist since at least ... spring this year. (3.something)
-
I have found a blunt workaround for this since the added span makes web development difficult: Under the Vivaldi app data folder, rename the "inject-all-bundle.js" file to something else. Under Windows on the current stable build, the file is at %localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application\4.3.2439.65\resources\vivaldi
After renaming the file you don't even need to restart Vivaldi, just refresh the page. The span will no longer be injected and it won't show up in developer tools elements. There may be other side effects to renaming the file, but I haven't noticed any and you can always rename it back to its original name.
-
@gvi
You're a real savior. I had to develop in a different browser. Now I can go back for a while.
-
Maybe the developers will give us a new option for Christmas?
As the example above shows, it is enough to disable one file with this option.
-
I see this in the Devtools in every site:
Now I know that this isn't very important, but I would like that super long
<span>to be hidden, so I can get back to debugging sites without seeing walls of text.
-
Vivaldi updates have been coming out a lot lately, returning a renamed file. I have to rename it after each update.
-
@zau4man said in option to disable built in translation features:
Maybe the developers will give us a new option for Christmas?
Unlikely, unless you create an actual Bug Report.
At least you now know that your problem is having the extra <span> added to webpages - rather than just disabling a feature.
-
SharpBlade
@gvi said in option to disable built in translation features:
I have found a blunt workaround for this since the added span makes web development difficult: Under the Vivaldi app data folder, rename the "inject-all-bundle.js" file to something else. Under Windows on the current stable build, the file is at %localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application\4.3.2439.65\resources\vivaldi
After renaming the file you don't even need to restart Vivaldi, just refresh the page. The span will no longer be injected and it won't show up in developer tools elements. There may be other side effects to renaming the file, but I haven't noticed any and you can always rename it back to its original name.
yes, that is one option, but it's hacky, can have unwanted side effects and could break on updates. Vivaldi team, please add an option for disabling in-page translation COMPLETELY. Thank you
-
@sharpblade said in option to disable built in translation features:
you should not inject nodes into all webpages just because someone might want to translate some text.
I guess this is the biggest problem here.
I also want to disable translate icon on the address bar.
Upvoted!
-
Came here with this same problem and it's very disheartening to see that Vivaldi knows about this but hasn't fixed it.
-
If you disable "Automatically offer to translate pages", this will also disappear.
-
@leo32345 I just re-checked and I apologize for my previous answer. Turns out, I only wanted to be able to disable it, but in fact I didn't actually write the code for it.
-
Fixing this is on my todo list.
-
punchyrascal
It would be great if it was possible not to see in the dev-tools
-
@luetage
I'm web developer, and every day watching pages source code. Could you add option to disable injection extraneous tags into page, cause it's very annoying to see something that shouldn't be there in development process.