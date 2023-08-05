@glrvivaldi said in option to disable built in translation features:

[...] because Vivaldi won't stop injecting a span with a ton of styling variables at the bottom of every page.

YES. This is exactly what I was fighting with just now.

Since "some time", when I try to view mails from gog.com in the browser (my mailclient is text-only), I am simply unable to see the whole page... ...or even scroll. I used Firefox for those newsletters.. ..and today I was angry enough to start searching. (Turning off all extensions, etc.)

Turns out: if I open the Developer Tools and remove the injected <span> everything works well.

Check this one as example: https://email2.gog.com/view.html?x=a62e&m=7wT&mc=8&s=axYA&u=G&z=cR5mJsO&

Currently on Vivaldi 4.4.2473.3, but the issue exist since at least ... spring this year. (3.something)