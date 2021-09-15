Solved Documentation for mail search
Is there any documentation on mail search?
I know I can use
from:
to:
to search for mails addressed to somebody or senf by somebody.
I guess I could use
body:
subject:
to specify which part of the e-mail should be searched.
Is there anything else? Can I use logical operators, regular searches, any other tricks?
Which characters need to be escaped by design (parentheses, brackets,hyphens, commas and colons are problematic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63986/mail-search-feature-not-working-at-all/63?_=1631717297326 )?
Anything else one should know? The only docs I could find were these: https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/mail-filters/ but there is not much to go by.
How could I search for something in quotes, i.e. assume in the subject, there is 'this is in "quotation"marks'.
What if I wanted to find that e-mail but not an e-mail that includes the word quotation without quotation marks?
And VB-90300 has been fixed in Vivaldi 6.6, thanks!
@felagund this post contains some information https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62501/folder-hierarchy-fails-to-reflect-structure-on-server/12?_=1624029656627
Thank you, ut I believe it is the sme info as Dutro posted.
I am not sure, should I submit this as a bug? These things should be documented, I think. I know mail is still beta.
For some reason, NOT operator is not working for me. I have a filter with many messages that have "Nová" in the subject. I put
NOT subject:"Nová"
in the search field and instead of filtering those messages, no messages whatsoever are shown. Any idea what I am doing wrong?
NOTcurrently does not seem to be taken as negation but as a search term currently. It's also not available as an option for filters.
Similarly, I'd like to filter for labels and accounts at the same time, but I do not think it's possible.
Interesting, I can see in in filters (but it does not seem to work as intended). I am on 5.2 stable. Is this filled as a bug? Does not seem it could be intentional.
@felagund @Durtro @WildEnte @jumpsq
NOTseems to work fine for me
It does not work by itself though (ergo not always visible in the filter section until you add something else)
So for example:
- This DOES work
Something NOT subject:"Nová"
- This DOESN'T work
NOT subject:"Nová"
You can make a bug for that one if you want
Filled as VB-89546.
I am not sure if this is this bug or I just cannot find the solution to it. Lets say I click on [email protected] to filter all e-mails from the forum and I save it. I get this as the filter:
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected])
Now let's say I want to expice e-mails from this thread. I would expect
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected]) NOT Documentation for mail search
would work. But it does not. Yet NOT is not in the beginning of the filter.
Also, why are there commas in ",[email protected]"?
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
So this section that you added
NOT Documentation for mail search
the NOT only applies to the first word, so it's really the same as searching for
for mail search NOT Documentation
If you want to make all the words apply to NOT then you'd either need to do
NOT Documentation NOT for NOT mail NOT search
or
NOT "Documentation for mail search"
which would need to find the words in the correct order and not just anywhere
- Regarding the second question
Also, why are there commas in ",[email protected]"?
This is because of how the names are stored in the db as comma separated values that are linked to messages
If you skip the comma while looking for
[email protected], then a message with
bob@something,[email protected]would pop up. We don't want that when searching for exact addresses
-
@gmg said in Documentation for mail search:
or
NOT "Documentation for mail search"
The thing is, that also does not work (at least on 5.3 Stable). I tried really many combinations, also including
NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search"
If anybody could confirm if it works for them, that would be great.
What works is this:
[email protected] NOT Documentation for mail search
Somehow the parentheses seem to make the NOT not work or something, I am really puzzled actually.
-
NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search"
Are you using NOT at the start of the search there?
-
@gmg I do not think so. It follows that huge parentheses (and I think I have tried puting something like:
@felagund said in Documentation for mail search:
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected]) NOT "Documentation for mail search"
-
@felagund
This search works for me when I type it in (it excludes the correct emails).
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected]) NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search"
You can check which emails it should exclude by dropping the NOT
-
@gmg said in Documentation for mail search:
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected]) NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search"
Yes, when I paste that in the search field, it works:
However, when
- I double click on [email protected] to display all e-mails to and from that address
- save that search
- go to settings this is in the filter:
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected])
- I add NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search" so that it looks like
(from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected] OR to:^[email protected] OR to:,[email protected] OR cc:^[email protected] OR cc:,[email protected]) NOT subject:"Documentation for mail search"
The filter does not work and shows e-mails about this thread:
Truly weird, hm? Should I fill a bug if it can be reproduced?
-
Actually, without knowing the implementation, VB-89546. could be root cause of this too. Maybe when "update the filter" is pressed and what is new starts with "NOT", the same pathway is used as when putting that directly in the search box.
-
Would anybody care to try to confirm that when editing a filter in settings with NOT, it does not work even if such search worsk through the interface in he mail tab? (see two posts above)
-
@felagund ok confirmed. Took a while.
I don't receive the same mails as you so I had to find another subject. The description to reproduce the bug is even more straightforward:
- have a saved working filter created through the search field with a full string already including NOT subject:
- Go to the filter settings and cut the "not ..." part of the filter -> more emails appear
- Paste the previously cut part such that the filter looks identical to before -> the additional mails do not disappear.
EDIT: managed to get a small enough animated gif going. Love 'em