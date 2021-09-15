Is there any documentation on mail search?

I know I can use

from:

to:

to search for mails addressed to somebody or senf by somebody.

I guess I could use

body:

subject:

to specify which part of the e-mail should be searched.

Is there anything else? Can I use logical operators, regular searches, any other tricks?

Which characters need to be escaped by design (parentheses, brackets,hyphens, commas and colons are problematic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63986/mail-search-feature-not-working-at-all/63?_=1631717297326 )?

Anything else one should know? The only docs I could find were these: https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/mail-filters/ but there is not much to go by.

How could I search for something in quotes, i.e. assume in the subject, there is 'this is in "quotation"marks'.

What if I wanted to find that e-mail but not an e-mail that includes the word quotation without quotation marks?