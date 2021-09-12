last edited by

vivaldi://gpu

Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Compositing: Hardware accelerated Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled Out-of-process Rasterization: Hardware accelerated OpenGL: Enabled Rasterization: Hardware accelerated on all pages Skia Renderer: Enabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated Driver Bug Workarounds adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer clear_pixel_unpack_buffer_before_copyteximage clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use count_all_in_varyings_packing decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces disable_software_to_accelerated_canvas_upgrade exit_on_context_lost force_cube_map_positive_x_allocation force_int_or_srgb_cube_texture_complete init_texture_max_anisotropy regenerate_struct_names disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected Clear uniforms before first program use on all platforms: 124764, 349137 Applied Workarounds: clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use Mesa drivers in Linux handle varyings without static use incorrectly: 333885 Applied Workarounds: count_all_in_varyings_packing Linux AMD drivers incorrectly return initial value of 1 for TEXTURE_MAX_ANISOTROPY: 348237 Applied Workarounds: init_texture_max_anisotropy Linux AMD drivers handle struct scopes incorrectly: 403957 Applied Workarounds: regenerate_struct_names Linux ATI drivers crash on binding incomplete cube map texture to FBO: 518889 Applied Workarounds: force_cube_map_positive_x_allocation Disable partial swaps on Mesa drivers (detected with GL_VERSION): 339493 Applied Workarounds: disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces adjust src/dst region if blitting pixels outside framebuffer on Linux AMD: 664740 Applied Workarounds: adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: 661715 Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) Decode and Encode before generateMipmap for srgb format textures on Linux AMD: 634519 Applied Workarounds: decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap Software to Accelerated canvas update breaks Linux AMD: 710029 Applied Workarounds: disable_software_to_accelerated_canvas_upgrade Force integer or srgb cube map texture complete on Linux AMD: 712117 Applied Workarounds: force_int_or_srgb_cube_texture_complete AMD Linux driver crashes when copyTexImage2D is called with PIXEL_UNPACK_BUFFER set to an uninitialized buffer: 859998 Applied Workarounds: clear_pixel_unpack_buffer_before_copyteximage Some drivers can't recover after OUT_OF_MEM and context lost: 893177 Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL: 964010 Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y) Version Information Data exported 2021-09-12T14:55:03.591Z Chrome version Chrome/92.0.4515.159 Operating system Linux 5.14.0-0-MANJARO Software rendering list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/0185b8a19c88c5dfd3e6c0da6686d799e9bc3b52/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/0185b8a19c88c5dfd3e6c0da6686d799e9bc3b52/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id unknown hash 2D graphics backend Skia/92 d9b8efde6df32e7480c985177118cdd4b72a5b0e Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder --disable-features=UseOzonePlatform --enable-crashpad --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-zero-copy --ignore-gpu-blocklist --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Driver Information Initialization time 84 In-process GPU false Passthrough Command Decoder false Sandboxed false GPU0 VENDOR= 0x1002 [AMD], DEVICE=0x731f [AMD Radeon RX 5700 (NAVI10, DRM 3.42.0, 5.14.0-0-MANJARO, LLVM 12.0.1)] *ACTIVE* Optimus false AMD switchable false Driver vendor Mesa Driver version 21.2.1 GPU CUDA compute capability major version 0 Pixel shader version 4.60 Vertex shader version 4.60 Max. MSAA samples 8 Machine model name Machine model version GL_VENDOR AMD GL_RENDERER AMD Radeon RX 5700 (NAVI10, DRM 3.42.0, 5.14.0-0-MANJARO, LLVM 12.0.1) GL_VERSION 4.6 (Core Profile) Mesa 21.2.1 GL_EXTENSIONS GL_AMD_conservative_depth GL_AMD_depth_clamp_separate GL_AMD_draw_buffers_blend GL_AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced GL_AMD_gpu_shader_int64 GL_AMD_multi_draw_indirect GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_AMD_pinned_memory GL_AMD_query_buffer_object GL_AMD_seamless_cubemap_per_texture GL_AMD_shader_stencil_export GL_AMD_shader_trinary_minmax GL_AMD_texture_texture4 GL_AMD_vertex_shader_layer GL_AMD_vertex_shader_viewport_index GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ARB_ES2_compatibility GL_ARB_ES3_1_compatibility GL_ARB_ES3_2_compatibility GL_ARB_ES3_compatibility GL_ARB_arrays_of_arrays GL_ARB_base_instance GL_ARB_bindless_texture GL_ARB_blend_func_extended GL_ARB_buffer_storage GL_ARB_clear_buffer_object GL_ARB_clear_texture GL_ARB_clip_control GL_ARB_color_buffer_float GL_ARB_compressed_texture_pixel_storage GL_ARB_compute_shader GL_ARB_compute_variable_group_size GL_ARB_conditional_render_inverted GL_ARB_conservative_depth GL_ARB_copy_buffer GL_ARB_copy_image GL_ARB_cull_distance GL_ARB_debug_output GL_ARB_depth_buffer_float GL_ARB_depth_clamp GL_ARB_derivative_control GL_ARB_direct_state_access GL_ARB_draw_buffers GL_ARB_draw_buffers_blend GL_ARB_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_ARB_draw_indirect GL_ARB_draw_instanced GL_ARB_enhanced_layouts GL_ARB_explicit_attrib_location GL_ARB_explicit_uniform_location GL_ARB_fragment_coord_conventions GL_ARB_fragment_layer_viewport GL_ARB_fragment_shader GL_ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments GL_ARB_framebuffer_object GL_ARB_framebuffer_sRGB GL_ARB_get_program_binary GL_ARB_get_texture_sub_image GL_ARB_gl_spirv GL_ARB_gpu_shader5 GL_ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 GL_ARB_gpu_shader_int64 GL_ARB_half_float_pixel GL_ARB_half_float_vertex GL_ARB_indirect_parameters GL_ARB_instanced_arrays GL_ARB_internalformat_query GL_ARB_internalformat_query2 GL_ARB_invalidate_subdata GL_ARB_map_buffer_alignment GL_ARB_map_buffer_range GL_ARB_multi_bind GL_ARB_multi_draw_indirect GL_ARB_occlusion_query2 GL_ARB_parallel_shader_compile GL_ARB_pipeline_statistics_query GL_ARB_pixel_buffer_object GL_ARB_point_sprite GL_ARB_polygon_offset_clamp GL_ARB_post_depth_coverage GL_ARB_program_interface_query GL_ARB_provoking_vertex GL_ARB_query_buffer_object GL_ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior GL_ARB_robustness GL_ARB_sample_shading GL_ARB_sampler_objects GL_ARB_seamless_cube_map GL_ARB_seamless_cubemap_per_texture GL_ARB_separate_shader_objects GL_ARB_shader_atomic_counter_ops GL_ARB_shader_atomic_counters GL_ARB_shader_ballot GL_ARB_shader_bit_encoding GL_ARB_shader_clock GL_ARB_shader_draw_parameters GL_ARB_shader_group_vote GL_ARB_shader_image_load_store GL_ARB_shader_image_size GL_ARB_shader_objects GL_ARB_shader_precision GL_ARB_shader_stencil_export GL_ARB_shader_storage_buffer_object GL_ARB_shader_subroutine GL_ARB_shader_texture_image_samples GL_ARB_shader_texture_lod GL_ARB_shader_viewport_layer_array GL_ARB_shading_language_420pack GL_ARB_shading_language_include GL_ARB_shading_language_packing GL_ARB_sparse_buffer GL_ARB_spirv_extensions GL_ARB_stencil_texturing GL_ARB_sync GL_ARB_tessellation_shader GL_ARB_texture_barrier GL_ARB_texture_buffer_object GL_ARB_texture_buffer_object_rgb32 GL_ARB_texture_buffer_range GL_ARB_texture_compression_bptc GL_ARB_texture_compression_rgtc GL_ARB_texture_cube_map_array GL_ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_ARB_texture_float GL_ARB_texture_gather GL_ARB_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_ARB_texture_multisample GL_ARB_texture_non_power_of_two GL_ARB_texture_query_levels GL_ARB_texture_query_lod GL_ARB_texture_rectangle GL_ARB_texture_rg GL_ARB_texture_rgb10_a2ui GL_ARB_texture_stencil8 GL_ARB_texture_storage GL_ARB_texture_storage_multisample GL_ARB_texture_swizzle GL_ARB_texture_view GL_ARB_timer_query GL_ARB_transform_feedback2 GL_ARB_transform_feedback3 GL_ARB_transform_feedback_instanced GL_ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query GL_ARB_uniform_buffer_object GL_ARB_vertex_array_bgra GL_ARB_vertex_array_object GL_ARB_vertex_attrib_64bit GL_ARB_vertex_attrib_binding GL_ARB_vertex_buffer_object GL_ARB_vertex_shader GL_ARB_vertex_type_10f_11f_11f_rev GL_ARB_vertex_type_2_10_10_10_rev GL_ARB_viewport_array GL_ATI_blend_equation_separate GL_ATI_meminfo GL_ATI_texture_float GL_ATI_texture_mirror_once GL_EXT_EGL_image_storage GL_EXT_EGL_sync GL_EXT_abgr GL_EXT_blend_equation_separate GL_EXT_demote_to_helper_invocation GL_EXT_depth_bounds_test GL_EXT_draw_buffers2 GL_EXT_draw_instanced GL_EXT_framebuffer_blit GL_EXT_framebuffer_multisample GL_EXT_framebuffer_multisample_blit_scaled GL_EXT_framebuffer_object GL_EXT_framebuffer_sRGB GL_EXT_memory_object GL_EXT_memory_object_fd GL_EXT_packed_depth_stencil GL_EXT_packed_float GL_EXT_pixel_buffer_object GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_provoking_vertex GL_EXT_semaphore GL_EXT_semaphore_fd GL_EXT_shader_image_load_formatted GL_EXT_shader_image_load_store GL_EXT_shader_integer_mix GL_EXT_shader_samples_identical GL_EXT_texture_array GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_integer GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp GL_EXT_texture_sRGB GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_R8 GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_EXT_texture_shadow_lod GL_EXT_texture_shared_exponent GL_EXT_texture_snorm GL_EXT_texture_swizzle GL_EXT_timer_query GL_EXT_transform_feedback GL_EXT_vertex_array_bgra GL_EXT_vertex_attrib_64bit GL_EXT_window_rectangles GL_IBM_multimode_draw_arrays GL_INTEL_blackhole_render GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_context_flush_control GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_no_error GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_KHR_robust_buffer_access_behavior GL_KHR_robustness GL_KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr GL_KHR_texture_compression_astc_sliced_3d GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y GL_MESA_pack_invert GL_MESA_shader_integer_functions GL_MESA_texture_signed_rgba GL_NVX_gpu_memory_info GL_NV_alpha_to_coverage_dither_control GL_NV_compute_shader_derivatives GL_NV_conditional_render GL_NV_copy_image GL_NV_depth_clamp GL_NV_packed_depth_stencil GL_NV_shader_atomic_int64 GL_NV_texture_barrier GL_NV_vdpau_interop GL_OES_EGL_image GL_S3_s3tc Disabled Extensions GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Disabled WebGL Extensions Window system binding vendor SGI Window system binding version 1.4 Window system binding extensions GLX_ARB_create_context GLX_ARB_create_context_no_error GLX_ARB_create_context_profile GLX_ARB_create_context_robustness GLX_ARB_fbconfig_float GLX_ARB_framebuffer_sRGB GLX_ARB_get_proc_address GLX_ARB_multisample GLX_EXT_buffer_age GLX_EXT_create_context_es2_profile GLX_EXT_create_context_es_profile GLX_EXT_fbconfig_packed_float GLX_EXT_framebuffer_sRGB GLX_EXT_import_context GLX_EXT_no_config_context GLX_EXT_swap_control GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear GLX_EXT_texture_from_pixmap GLX_EXT_visual_info GLX_EXT_visual_rating GLX_INTEL_swap_event GLX_MESA_copy_sub_buffer GLX_MESA_query_renderer GLX_MESA_swap_control GLX_OML_swap_method GLX_OML_sync_control GLX_SGIS_multisample GLX_SGIX_fbconfig GLX_SGIX_pbuffer GLX_SGIX_visual_select_group GLX_SGI_make_current_read GLX_SGI_swap_control GLX_SGI_video_sync Direct rendering version DRI3 Reset notification strategy 0x8252 GPU process crash count 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information Tile Update Mode Zero-copy Partial Raster Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status R_8 Software only R_16 Software only RG_88 Software only BGR_565 Software only RGBA_4444 Software only RGBX_8888 Software only RGBA_8888 Software only BGRX_8888 Software only BGRA_1010102 Software only RGBA_1010102 Software only BGRA_8888 Software only RGBA_F16 Software only YVU_420 Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR Software only P010 Software only Display(s) Information Info Display[13702175725708629] bounds=[0,0 2560x1440], workarea=[0,0 2560x1440], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (all) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) BGRA_8888 SDR white level in nits 100 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 59 Info Display[13702175725708630] bounds=[2560,0 2560x1440], workarea=[2560,0 2560x1395], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (all) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) BGRA_8888 SDR white level in nits 100 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 100 Video Acceleration Information Decode h264 baseline 16x16 to 4096x4906 pixels Decode h264 main 16x16 to 4096x4906 pixels Decode h264 high 16x16 to 4096x4906 pixels Decode vp9 profile0 16x16 to 8192x4352 pixels Vulkan Information Device Performance Information Log Messages [15973:15973:0912/164353.917766:ERROR:gpu_init.cc(441)] : Passthrough is not supported, GL is desktop [15973:15973:0912/164353.933479:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.

{ "18:0": { "id": "18:0", "properties": { "render_id": 18, "player_id": 0, "origin_url": "https://github.com/", "kFrameUrl": "https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/issues/8858", "kFrameTitle": "mpv does not play single frame video for correct duration · Issue #8858 · mpv-player/mpv", "url": "https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/1462179/119276673-b020a380-bc1b-11eb-8742-8ec4d64ac17b.mp4", "kTextTracks": [], "kTotalBytes": 3237, "kIsStreaming": false, "kIsSingleOrigin": true, "kIsRangeHeaderSupported": true, "pipeline_state": "kStopped", "info": "FFmpegDemuxer: created video stream, config codec: h264, profile: h264 high, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [560,226], visible rect: [0,0,560,226], natural size: [560,226], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}", "kAudioTracks": [], "kVideoTracks": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "560x226", "color space": "{primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}", "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "560x226", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 high", "visible rect": "0,0 560x226" } ], "kMaxDuration": 10, "kStartTime": 0, "kBitrate": 2589, "event": "kWebMediaPlayerDestroyed", "duration": 10, "pipeline_buffering_state": { "for_suspended_start": true, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" } }, "allEvents": [ { "time": 0, "key": "origin_url", "value": "https://github.com/" }, { "time": 0.008999999612569809, "key": "kFrameUrl", "value": "https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/issues/8858" }, { "time": 0.014999999664723873, "key": "kFrameTitle", "value": "mpv does not play single frame video for correct duration · Issue #8858 · mpv-player/mpv" }, { "time": 279.0489999996498, "key": "url", "value": "https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/1462179/119276673-b020a380-bc1b-11eb-8742-8ec4d64ac17b.mp4" }, { "time": 279.05399999953806, "key": "kTextTracks", "value": [] }, { "time": 471.6629999997094, "key": "kTotalBytes", "value": 3237 }, { "time": 471.66500000003725, "key": "kIsStreaming", "value": false }, { "time": 471.66600000020117, "key": "kIsSingleOrigin", "value": true }, { "time": 471.66600000020117, "key": "kIsRangeHeaderSupported", "value": true }, { "time": 480.1739999996498, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStarting" }, { "time": 481.28899999987334, "key": "info", "value": "FFmpegDemuxer: created video stream, config codec: h264, profile: h264 high, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [560,226], visible rect: [0,0,560,226], natural size: [560,226], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 481.3059999998659, "key": "kAudioTracks", "value": [] }, { "time": 481.3070000000298, "key": "kVideoTracks", "value": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "h264", "coded size": "560x226", "color space": "{primaries:SMPTE170M, transfer:SMPTE170M, matrix:SMPTE170M, range:LIMITED}", "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "560x226", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "h264 high", "visible rect": "0,0 560x226" } ] }, { "time": 481.3159999996424, "key": "kMaxDuration", "value": 10 }, { "time": 481.3159999996424, "key": "kStartTime", "value": 0 }, { "time": 481.3159999996424, "key": "kBitrate", "value": 2589 }, { "time": 481.32400000002235, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kSuspended" }, { "time": 483.1150000002235, "key": "event", "value": "kSuspended" }, { "time": 619.195000000298, "key": "event", "value": "kWebMediaPlayerDestroyed" }, { "time": 619.2029999997467, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopping" }, { "time": 619.2129999995232, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopped" }, { "time": 481.30200000014156, "key": "duration", "value": 10 }, { "time": 483.12199999950826, "key": "pipeline_buffering_state", "value": { "for_suspended_start": true, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" } } ], "lastRendered": 0, "firstTimestamp_": 5753007.694 }, "18:1": { "id": "18:1", "properties": { "render_id": 18, "player_id": 1, "origin_url": "https://github.com/", "kFrameUrl": "https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/issues/8858", "kFrameTitle": "mpv does not play single frame video for correct duration · Issue #8858 · mpv-player/mpv" }, "allEvents": [ { "time": 0, "key": "origin_url", "value": "https://github.com/" }, { "time": 0.006000000052154064, "key": "kFrameUrl", "value": "https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/issues/8858" }, { "time": 0.00800000037997961, "key": "kFrameTitle", "value": "mpv does not play single frame video for correct duration · Issue #8858 · mpv-player/mpv" } ], "lastRendered": 0, "firstTimestamp_": 5753681.873 } }

Flags:

There is no vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode