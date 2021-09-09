Put a calculator on the web panel.
Put a calculator on the web panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@tkhsh8ap Vivaldi already has a calculator on Quick Commands (F2), but if you want a more powerful calculator, just find a suitable web page and add it as a panel.
@pesala thank you!!
sdtbluethink Supporters
I think a calculator in a panel would also be great. In my case, I always want to be able to see and compare the figures next to a website. Unfortunately, the F2 menu disappears after the entries or is above the sidebar.
derDay Supporters
@sdtbluethink
in the meantime use one of the online calculators in a webpanel
@Pesala thank you - I did not know about the quick commands or the calculator feature - that is great information.
sdtbluethink Supporters
@derDay Thank you. Okay as an interim solution. I'm still waiting for web panels to call up their actual start page every time they are opened (optional). Currently you always have old results there and have to click on the little house.
Pesala Ambassador
@sdtbluethink You may be waiting a long time. The workarounds are more flexible. Instead of Vivaldi adding a calculator panel, any user can add whichever calculator panel that they find the most useful — whether that is very basic, or a programmer’s calculator. Windows also has a calculator, which is what I always use. It can be left open until you’re done with using it. No doubt, Linux and Mac users have some alternative calculator.
This request has only 1 vote after 3½ years.
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
barbudo2005
Windows also has a calculator, which is what I always use.
This one?
It seems to me that not all Windows users know that it comes with a very versatile calculator:
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Yes. I only use the standard calculator or the date calculator (to see how many days have passed until today).
I never even noticed the currency convertor before. I use a bookmark for that