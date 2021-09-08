[Apologies for the Wall of Text and Hardware Info... being detailed in case it helps the issue]

Vivaldi 5.0.2497.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Email set up on its own profile just for M3 and Calendar



I have been setting up several Email Accounts since the days of Opera Mail and my primary account goes back about 15 years of emails. I decided to switch to M3 as my primary email client since the unfinished Opera Mail was starting to have problems and Thunderbird starts to choke going past my main account.

I don't want to have M3 open up and bog down the browser since most of the time I use it I want to get straight to the site I want to go to, So I put Email and Calendar in its own profile.

The first time I set up M3 for my personal testing it was on the preview and then release versions that I ran standalone and my main account worked fine. Now, after my PC died and I am on a loaner from a friend because their are issues with the replacement PC I built hardware, I decided it was time to move to M3.

So as I set it up this time I just added one account after another and then my calendar, most of which are from Google and the rest from my ISP. As I waited the over a day for everything to prefetch I used M3 in the mean time and all seemed well. Then over that weekend I stopped receiving email and my latest 4 emails were blank and would not load.

On the status bar there was a message that has come to haunt me..."Error Prefetching -" followed by my main account address.

At first I assumed it was my adding all the accounts while it was prefetching or playing games while it did the prefetching that caused the issue.

I created a new profile, no extensions and default settings (except changing the view of the menu to horizontal). I then reset up the accounts and calendar but just didn't game without shutting down the profile, which M3 didn't seem to mind. Same Problem. I did notice that emails kept updating this time but it seemed to be missing some. I tried to delete that account from the others and it said it did it but I kept that main accounts email in the All Messages.

So I deleted both M3 profiles and made another, this time no calendar and just the problem email account. I then left that profile open for the next 30 to 36 hours prefetching the 116000+ entries from my 77000+ emails, as in I left the PC on, not logged out or locked, for the whole time and most of all I did was watch YouTube Videos and look up news on my main profile.

I hit the prefetching error and as I was looking for what weirdness happened this time I noticed something I may have missed before. The oldest email it displays is from late July of 2014. My oldest email I have kept on that account goes back to the end of may 2007.

I have also searched Goggle here for help and the only things I found was threads that this was happening pre and just after release of M3 and the temporary work around of canceling prefetching for the search database around early version 4 of Vivaldi and nothing else. Well I didn't have the issue back then on the same account but now that I am moving to M3 as my email client it is happening now.

TL;DR

My main email account that goes back 15 years and worked fine when other people were having the "Error Prefetching" issues now has "Error Prefetching" issues and after setting it up on a clean profile several times taking over a day to set up each time, it keeps happening with the current version of Vivaldi.

So any ideas or workarounds other than not indexing the account I need to search the most?