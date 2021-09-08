Solved Unfetchable email message makes account unusable with prefetching enabled
-
Had three unfetchable messages. Took a long time to find them but I did and deleted two of them but kept one. With that message prefetch enters a loop and keeps logging this error:
[496630:496630:0908/191521.228429:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Error: Unexpected \x00 at position 2150", source: (0) [496630:496630:0908/191521.229084:ERROR:CONSOLE(8)] "[2021-09-08T18:15:21.228Z][imap-client] error fetching message for uid(s) 55675 in folder INBOX: Error: Unexpected \x00 at position 2150 Error: Unexpected \x00 at position 2150 at je.processString (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:405631) at new je (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:399264) at Ee.getAttributes (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:397238) at Ye (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:408796) at mt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:423057) at mt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:421121) at socket.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:10:418240) at s._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:8:24187) at s._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:8:22790) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:8:22535", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (8)
In this state the affected account stops receiving new emails. The status bar keeps showing a "Error prefetching ..." followed by "Connected to ...".
-
It sorted itself out in my case so for me it is solved.
-
@Durtro you seem to have undug two other threads with a similar problem where not much commenting went on.
I primarily reply to link those threads together and point out that @felagund apparently reported this as VB-76859 Mail body not shown at all per one of the threads linked below.
Apparently something amiss here. I hope that the info you posted here gives someone an idea where to look or send you on a targeted bug hunt path. I guess that something is malformed about that message that creates the problem ("unexpected \x00 at position 2150").
I guess the mail account is not vivaldi.net - if you forward that email from the webmail interface of your account to your vivaldi.net email address (or any other email address you may have) and then download it with Vivaldi Mail from there, does that work?
-
@wildente forwarding the email directly from gmail to vivaldi makes a fetchable message. But forwarding changes the message and I think gmail can't redirect it.
My main account (gmail) had 3 messages total with the problem in a total of 55000 so it is a rare occurrence. As a curiosity and if I'm remembering it correctly, all affected messages appeared to be related to registrations and were all old messages. The one I have saved is from 2012. Nevertheless it does create a non functional account when using prefetch.
The other two threads are a different problem and affect old and new messages. First noticed it from a work email that was missing info. A colleague of mine said that the info was present and I then confirmed both in gmail (corporate account) and in vivaldi client by showing the raw message. Forwarding that message from vivaldi also cuts the inicial text leaving only the signature.
-
I am also hit by it again (again no new e-mails are received while prefetching is enabled), I just disabled prefetching to fix it, I do not want to delete my e-mails plus I think Vivaldi should be able to fetch those messages:-). I reported it as VB-82916.
The problems with prefetching for me also start in 2012. Before that, all emails seem to have been fetched, but from there on only a few. And there is one from 1970. Maybe something regarding time counting could be causing this? I am not aware of any Y2K-like problems in 2012 (apart from the Maya calendar meme:-))
I am though not sure I have the same issue as Dutro because for me, the prefetching just fails for a half of my inbox, not just three e-mails.
This issue is different from the one I reported earlier, namely that mail body is not shown. This is probably hapenning now too, but the main point here is that this should not cause the mail client to just stop working.
By the way, @Durtro , how have you found the offendng e-mails?
-
@felagund there isn't a easy way really that I found. Starting vivaldi from the shell I get:
[498264:498264:0916/184437.899377:ERROR:CONSOLE(8)] "[2021-09-16T17:44:37.899Z][imap-client] error fetching message for uid(s) 803 in folder [Gmail]/Trash: Error: Unexpected \x00 at position 2161
so I get a folder and a uid.
Since I already found the email I can now go to development tools to find:
which links to:
Some of the details are here https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/
But don't know exactly how to connect from the first uid to the development tools to the real email.
-
@WildEnte a question regarding vivaldi webmail. Does it support eml import of a message? I saved the offending message from gmail and tried importing it from vivaldi webmail but it gave an error. Don't know if it is lack of support or the problem I'm seeing with the message. If it is the later then the eml file could maybe be used to reproduce the error.
-
@durtro no idea, I'm just a user too.
-
@wildente ok. Since you mentioned vivaldi webmail I thought you could know. Any way I tested it with the email I received from vivaldi forums from your mention.
So in short I exported two messages from gmail webmail. One can be imported to vivaldi webmail and the other can't. The one that gives an error is the same one that causes the problem in vivaldi mail client.
Replied to bug report VB-81742 with an eml file that I think should make the problem reproducible.
Edit: it gets better. I send the email from gmail webmail. That same email gives me now the same error on vivaldi client...
Edit 2: I replied again to the bug report with the new info and the new email is correctly fetched. I still have the previous one with the error.
-
This issue is still there with 4.3
-
Still present in the last snapshot. Due to the tests mentioned earlier in the thread I now can't even find the original message in vivaldi e-mail client. The message still exists in gmail since I found it through gmail's web mail.
Still can't enable pre-fetch in the account due to this.
-
@durtro said in Unfetchable email message makes account unusable with prefetching enabled:
@WildEnte a question regarding vivaldi webmail. Does it support eml import of a message?
As far as I know, no, even though Vivaldi uses EML internally. I even filled a few bugs about it, mainly:
[Jira] (VB-77333) EML format is nto supported when received as mail attachment
-
The problem is now more visible with the last snapshot:
-
mib2berlin
@durtro
Hi, I have the same messages but only for my Yahoo account, the other two work well.
Cheers, mib
-
[Apologies for the Wall of Text and Hardware Info... being detailed in case it helps the issue]
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Email set up on its own profile just for M3 and Calendar
OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Professional (x64) Build 19044.1466 (21H2)
CPU: Intel Xeon X5670 (Westmere-EP, B1)
2933 MHz (22.00x133.3) @ 3284 MHz (25.00x131.4)
Motherboard: DELL 09KPNV
Memory: 18432 MBytes @ 666 MHz, 9-9-9-24
Network: Broadcom BCM5761 NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet PCIe
I have been setting up several Email Accounts since the days of Opera Mail and my primary account goes back about 15 years of emails. I decided to switch to M3 as my primary email client since the unfinished Opera Mail was starting to have problems and Thunderbird starts to choke going past my main account.
I don't want to have M3 open up and bog down the browser since most of the time I use it I want to get straight to the site I want to go to, So I put Email and Calendar in its own profile.
The first time I set up M3 for my personal testing it was on the preview and then release versions that I ran standalone and my main account worked fine. Now, after my PC died and I am on a loaner from a friend because their are issues with the replacement PC I built hardware, I decided it was time to move to M3.
So as I set it up this time I just added one account after another and then my calendar, most of which are from Google and the rest from my ISP. As I waited the over a day for everything to prefetch I used M3 in the mean time and all seemed well. Then over that weekend I stopped receiving email and my latest 4 emails were blank and would not load.
On the status bar there was a message that has come to haunt me..."Error Prefetching -" followed by my main account address.
At first I assumed it was my adding all the accounts while it was prefetching or playing games while it did the prefetching that caused the issue.
I created a new profile, no extensions and default settings (except changing the view of the menu to horizontal). I then reset up the accounts and calendar but just didn't game without shutting down the profile, which M3 didn't seem to mind. Same Problem. I did notice that emails kept updating this time but it seemed to be missing some. I tried to delete that account from the others and it said it did it but I kept that main accounts email in the All Messages.
So I deleted both M3 profiles and made another, this time no calendar and just the problem email account. I then left that profile open for the next 30 to 36 hours prefetching the 116000+ entries from my 77000+ emails, as in I left the PC on, not logged out or locked, for the whole time and most of all I did was watch YouTube Videos and look up news on my main profile.
I hit the prefetching error and as I was looking for what weirdness happened this time I noticed something I may have missed before. The oldest email it displays is from late July of 2014. My oldest email I have kept on that account goes back to the end of may 2007.
I have also searched Goggle here for help and the only things I found was threads that this was happening pre and just after release of M3 and the temporary work around of canceling prefetching for the search database around early version 4 of Vivaldi and nothing else. Well I didn't have the issue back then on the same account but now that I am moving to M3 as my email client it is happening now.
TL;DR
My main email account that goes back 15 years and worked fine when other people were having the "Error Prefetching" issues now has "Error Prefetching" issues and after setting it up on a clean profile several times taking over a day to set up each time, it keeps happening with the current version of Vivaldi.
So any ideas or workarounds other than not indexing the account I need to search the most?
-
@wolvenspectre Sorry. Haven't seen that error in ages, and I wouldn't know what to do about it now.
My solution back in the day was to find the email that could not be downloaded and delete it on the server.
-
@ayespy Thanks for the reply... how exactly did you pin down which was the email message causing the issue. Was it the last one in M3 or the one after that on the IMAP server? Or maybe another or is it the last newest one it downloaded before it stopped updating?
-
@wolvenspectre It was one that I located using a message number found in the IMAP log with the error report, and then scanned through and found in the M3 databases. It was not a trivial task by any means. It was an email I had received about 18 years ago, and had imported into GMail about 10 years ago from an Opera M2 database.
-
WolvenSpectre
Part of the problem is I am getting no errors in my Mail Status under Account, Messages, or Logs even with Logs on IMAP and STMP turned on. The only error I am getting is on the Status Bar.
-
@wolvenspectre Click on the little gear on the right, slect "View Log," and in the resulting popup, select "console."
-
OK I am lost at these logs... my IT web development didn't got too far, and is not to mention way out of date and practice.
All I get is this that all has tooltips for a chrome-extension but I don't have any on this profile.